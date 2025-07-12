UFC Nashville Payouts: How Much Are Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Stephen Thompson, and Others Earning?

UFC Nashville is building up to be one of the most interesting cards of the summer, with heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira set to headline a stacked event at Bridgestone Arena on July 12. As the night approaches, fans are interested not only in the matchups but also in how much money the fighters will make.

The card includes seasoned contenders like Stephen Thompson and Lewis, as well as rising stars like Teixeira and Gabriel Bonfim. While official UFC salaries are rarely disclosed in full, projections based on previous fights and industry sources provide a good idea of who’s making what. So, let’s look at the expected payouts for some of the event’s top names.

Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira payout

Let’s start with the headliners. Derrick Lewis, one of the UFC’s most popular heavyweights and also the all-time KO leader, is likely to earn a guaranteed base pay between $300,000 and $350,000. This is in line with his previous fight earnings, including his 2023 appearances.

With a possible $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, Lewis’ total earnings may be as high as $400,000, excluding any discretionary bonuses or sponsor money. But while Lewis is already a top star on the card, Tallison Teixeira, his opponent, comes into the forefront as an unbeaten prospect with a growing fan base.

Teixeira made headlines after signing a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series with a nasty first-round knockout win over Justin Tafa. For UFC Nashville, he is expected to earn $94,000, including a $50,000 performance bonus.

While his base pay is much smaller due to his newcomer status, he is one huge win away from contract upgrades and much larger paychecks.

Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim payouts

In the co-main event, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson continues to draw big money. Thompson, a two-time title challenger and one of the most well-known names in the welterweight category, will receive a base salary of approximately $300,000 for his fight against Gabriel Bonfim. He has previously demanded up to $415,000 for big-name fights, so this estimate is consistent with his experienced status and main-card position.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim comes into this bout with a strong reputation but a lesser name value, at least for the time being. According to the figures from his previous event, he earned $56,000 for his UFC 291 victory against Trevin Giles. With a co-main event against a marquee opponent like Thompson, Bonfim’s pay is projected to jump slightly, potentially exceeding $70,000 when factoring in base pay and any bonuses.

While Lewis, Teixeira, Thompson, and Bonfim dominate the conversation about fighter finances, there are multiple other athletes on the UFC Nashville card with various payouts. Fighters like Nate Landwehr, Calvin Kattar, and Chris Curtis add value and expertise, and their contracts reflect this, with estimated salaries ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, depending on win bonuses and tenure.

From rising contenders to established veterans, UFC Nashville is more than just a night of exciting fights; it’s a big payoff for those willing to give it their all in the Octagon. So, who do you think will win it big? Let us know in the comments.