UFC Nashville Ring/Octagon Girls – Relationship Status, Ethnicity & More

When UFC Nashville takes off this weekend at Bridgestone Arena, it won’t just be Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira drawing eyes in the main event. As is the tradition, the UFC’s trademark Octagon girls will return to provide their unique brand of charm and enthusiasm to the event. After all, their presence has become as much a part of the experience as the fighters themselves.

While the promotion has not officially revealed who would handle the round cards on July 12, all indications point to UFC regulars Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer making an appearance. If recent events are any indication, Red Dela Cruz may also be on deck. They’ve always been popular among fight fans, thanks to their gorgeous looks and camera-ready smiles, but how much do you know about them? Well, then let’s find out!

Ethnicity and Net Worth of Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, and Red Dela Cruz

Arianny Celeste, actual name Penelope López Márquez, is of mostly Mexican and Filipino descent: three-quarters Mexican and one-quarter Filipino, as she has proudly stated in interviews. Born in Las Vegas, she brings a vivid cultural identity and bilingualism to the UFC brand.

With an estimated net worth of $3 million to $4.5 million, she is easily one of the most financially successful Octagon girls of all time. Her UFC appearances are only one part of her career, as she’s also modeled for Playboy and Maxim, launched her own OnlyFans, and made some lucrative real estate investments.

Brittney Palmer, known for her dynamic combination of modeling and fine art, is of Caucasian/White American descent with European ancestry. She has been a regular in the UFC since the early 2010s, and her net worth is estimated at $5 million. Brittney’s income comes from a diverse range of sources, including UFC work, cover shoots for major publications, and subscription-based platforms.

Red Dela Cruz, a proud Spanish-Filipina from Quezon City, Philippines, made history as the first Filipina Octagon Girl. She has a degree in tourism and won the UFC’s Asia Ring Girl Search before making her debut with the organization. Since then, Red’s net worth has progressively increased and is now believed to be between $1 million and $5 million, with some predicting considerably higher earnings if she continues to expand her brand through endorsements and modeling.

Relationship Status: So, who’s still in the singles market?

Arianny Celeste may be one of MMA’s best-known faces, but her love life is grounded. She previously had high-profile rumored romances with UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Brian Ortega, as well as links to Vin Diesel and 50 Cent. She was also in a relationship with her boyfriend, Taylor King, with whom she had her son Raiden in October 2020. However, they soon split, and now Celeste is engaged to real estate agent Hamlet Walsh.

Similarly, Brittney Palmer’s romantic history has included some public moments. She married Aaron Zalewski in 2014, but their marriage ended in a dramatic and widely publicized divorce barely a year later. Brittney Palmer is now engaged to Jeff Pedersen as of April 11, 2025. Jeff Pedersen is best known for his appearance on the reality TV show Newlyweds: The First Year.

Red Dela Cruz, on the other hand, keeps her personal life mostly out of the spotlight. There are no confirmed reports of a current partner or marriage. She was briefly linked to UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson during a UFC Asia tour, but nothing came of the speculations. Red remains one of the Octagon ladies’ most reserved characters when it comes to relationships, preferring to focus on fitness, modeling, and international growth.