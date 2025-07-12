UFC Nashville Walkout Songs: Which Music Will Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Stephen Thompson, and Other Walk Out To?

Nashville is known for its legendary music scene. But when the Octagon lands there this weekend, the city won’t echo with country tunes alone; it’ll shake with punches, kicks, and the bass-heavy beats that fighters use to set the tone before war. UFC on ESPN 70 lands at the Bridgestone Arena, bringing with it a stacked card and some walkout songs that are as telling as the fighters themselves.

From an ageless knockout legend to rising prospects and cult fan favorites, each fighter has chosen a track that mirrors their mindset. So, what soundtrack will carry them into battle?

UFC Nashville walkout songs for Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Stephen Thompson, and more

Derrick Lewis isn’t one to shy away from flair. Known for his explosive finishes and deadpan humor, The Black Beast typically storms in to ‘Top Drops’ by Fat Pat, a Southern rap staple. But he’s been known to mix things up, swapping Fat Pat for ‘Umm Hmm’ by ABN and Trae Tha Truth when the mood strikes. No matter the track, one thing is certain: Lewis walks in with intentions to sleep his opponents.

Tallison Teixeira, enters as the undefeated underdog. The Brazilian heavyweight made waves at UFC 312 with his walkout to ‘The Cypher Deffect 3’ featuring Andre Nine, Costa Gold, Tz da Coronel & Major RD. It’s a fiery Portuguese hip-hop track that sets a gritty tone, and with an 8-0 record, it fits the young phenom’s energy.

Then there’s Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who has one of the most fitting entrance songs in UFC history – Tenacious D’s ‘Wonderboy’. He’s used it almost his entire career. The nickname? He once explained in an interview that he got it when he was just 15 years old because, “I ended up beating the brakes off this 26-year-old guy. After the fight, the announcer asked my opponent how it felt. He answered, ‘I wonder why I stepped in the ring with that boy and the announcer called me Wonderboy, and it stuck with me ever since.”

Thompson’s opponent, Gabriel Bonfim, opts for something more spiritual. He will most likely walk out to ‘A Alegria do Senhor’ by Fernandinho, a gospel song that highlights Bonfim’s faith.

Featherweight contender Calvin Kattar brings a classic rock vibe with ‘House of the Rising Sun’ by The Animals. It’s haunting, slow-burning, and fits his technical style. His dance partner, Steve Garcia, goes the opposite route with ‘Long Live The Champion’ by Kb, Gabriel Emc, and Yariel, a high-energy anthem that screams motivation. Now, let’s shift our focus over to the rest of the fighters on the UFC Nashville main card!

Nate Landwehr, Vitor Petrino, and more walkout songs

Nate Landwehr, a Tennessee native, is back in front of his home crowd. Expect fireworks, especially as he walks out to the timeless ‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC. It’s loud, proud, and pure adrenaline. His opponent, Morgan Charrière, might opt for ‘Dolce Camara’ by Booba feat. SDM, a gritty French rap track. But don’t be surprised if he switches back to Eminem’s ‘I’m Not Afraid’, a song he’s used in the past that speaks to fearlessness under pressure.

Vitor Petrino, another rising Brazilian, keeps it personal. His go-to? “Abertura Oficial Vitor Petrino” by DJ Ruan do Primerio—a track seemingly made just for him. That custom flair matches his aggressive, powerful fight style. Across the cage, Austen Lane prefers something playful yet powerful with ‘Because I’m Me’ by The Avalanches. It’s upbeat, a bit off-beat, and matches his unpredictable approach.

Then we have Junior Tafa, brother of Justin Tafa, who chose ‘Dreaming’ by Scribo as his sonic weapon. Smooth but stirring, it’s a track that builds momentum. Tuco Tokkos, however, remains a mystery. With no known walkout song at the moment, maybe he’s saving a surprise for fight night.

From hard-hitting rap to classic rock, gospel to custom tracks, UFC Nashville’s walkout playlist is as diverse as the fighters themselves. Whether it’s Derrick Lewis thundering in to Fat Pat or Stephen Thompson gliding out to Tenacious D, the right track can turn a fighter’s entrance into a moment! Which walkout song from UFC Nashville is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!