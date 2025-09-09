UFC Noche Fighter Has Only $13 Left in Bank Account After Months of Legal Battles

This Saturday, UFC Noche returns to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with another stacked card. The main event pairs featherweight contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva against each other in a bout that could lead to Silva’s title shot. On the prelims, middleweight hopefuls Zachary Reese and Sedriques Dumas will clash, with Dumas looking to come back from a painful loss earlier this year.

So, while many expected him to be all focused on the fight, it seems like that’s tough for him to do. Why? Well, that’s because barely a week before fight night, ‘The Reaper’ has revealed a shocking personal struggle, as his bank account has nearly nothing left for him to survive on.

Sedriques Dumas reveals concerning financial status

‘The Reaper,’ who last fought at UFC 314 against Michal Oleksiejczuk, lost via a first-round knockout that he has publicly disputed, claiming the fight was called off too early. Since then, he’s faced a slew of legal issues that have kept him away from the Octagon and sapped both his attention and his resources. And now, in a recent social media post, Sedriques Dumas shared a screenshot of his bank balance, which was $13.96.

He did not mince words. “This is a price of being an adult and paying legal actions and stuff in your life,” he wrote. ‘The Reaper’ further went on to add, “I hate to hear people say people don’t struggle at a big scene. Yeah, all y’all can laugh about it. I’m just giving y’all something to laugh about.” For a fighter who has appeared on ESPN and has a 10-3 MMA record (2-2 in the UFC), the news surely turned heads.

A loss this weekend would not only affect his record, but it might also jeopardize his UFC contract. A win, on the other hand, would not only restore his standing but also give him a significant payday to help stabilize his finances. Dumas’ financial transparency gives a vivid picture of the difficulties that fighters experience beyond the cage.

“It’s reality,” he said, citing the cost of legal expenses, family duties, and the uncertain nature of a fighting career. One thing is certain: when Sedriques Dumas enters the cage against Reese on Saturday, he isn’t just fighting for pride. He’s fighting for his career and for the chance to keep his finances from bottoming out entirely.

A history of legal battles follows the UFC Noche fighter

The 29-year-old fighter’s financial struggles are closely linked to a series of legal troubles over the last year. In April 2025, he was arrested in Escambia County, Florida, on various felony counts, including home invasion robbery without a firearm, battery, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to police, Dumas broke into his child’s mother’s home, attempted to steal her phone and jewelry, assaulted her, and stole a necklace. Authorities found him hiding in a dog crate and seized a handgun and marijuana from his vehicle. He was held on a $558,500 bond, which caused him to miss UFC 317 and other opportunities.

This was not his first encounter with the law. In 2024, Sedriques Dumas was charged with minor violence and spent part of his fight camp behind bars. Legal issues like these kept ‘The Reaper’ from competing consistently, leaving him struggling financially.

Despite the controversy, the UFC kept him on the roster, and now Dumas is hopeful that a win over Reese will provide him with both a career boost and the financial stability he desperately needs. So, do you think he will be able to grab a win at UFC Noche? Let us know in the comments.