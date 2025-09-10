UFC Noche Hit With Last-Minute Twist as Raul Rosas Jr’s Replacement Fighter Faces Personal Setback

UFC Noche’s build-up has taken an unexpected turn. Raul Rosas Jr.‘s unexpected withdrawal from his scheduled bout sent shockwaves throughout the card, and now another late change has emerged, affecting Rob Font‘s replacement opponent. As fight week approaches, the promotion is scrambling to adjust, leaving fans and fighters alike bracing for a night full of surprises at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

The latest twist comes with Melissa Martinez and Westin Wilson being removed from the UFC roster, according to sources, including Sherdog’s Tom Feely. Melissa, David Martinez‘s sister, was scheduled to fight in the strawweight prelims, but she had a tough outing in her last fight against Fatima Kline on July 12, 2025, at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira.

Despite losing by TKO in the third round due to a head kick, she amazed observers with her determination. Meanwhile, Wilson’s bid to fight overseas in China failed after Yi Zha knocked him out in 37 seconds during the UFC Shanghai prelims. With Rosas Jr. out, Rob Font and David Martinez have agreed to fight in the Octagon on September 13.

Font, 38, is on a late-career turnaround, having won consecutive fights against Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto after losing several recent fights. Martinez, 27, will play a key role in only his second UFC appearance, having signed with Dana White’s Contender Series last summer and defeating Saimon Oliveira by first-round TKO in his March debut.

The sacking of Melissa Martinez puts David under an unanticipated amount of pressure as the attention now falls completely on him to represent the Martinez name. With his sister no longer on the roster, all eyes are on David to make a mark in what remains a high-stakes contest that will test both his talents and his composure under the bright lights of a UFC event.

With the roster reshuffle complete, the UFCC Noche card now centers on Font and Martinez. While Rosas Jr.’s withdrawal and the release of other fighters created uncertainty, the UFC’s return to San Antonio on September 13 is shaping up to be a night of competitive matchups and surprises. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the only time UFC Noche made news this week for reasons the UFC would’ve wished to keep hidden.

UFC Noche fighter admits to being broke ahead of upcoming bout

Amid the reshuffling of the UFC Noche card, middleweight Sedriques Dumas revealed a sobering reality ahead of his bout against Zachary Reese on Saturday. The 29-year-old shared screenshots of his Wells Fargo accounts, showing just $13.96 in checking and zero in savings, highlighting the financial strains of being a professional fighter while still managing legal matters and everyday expenses.

Dumas, who made his UFC debut in March 2023 and has a 10-3 record, has failed to win since August of last year, with his most recent fight resulting in a first-round knockout loss. Posting on social media, he wrote: “This is a price of being an adult and paying legal actions and stuff in your life… Yeah, all y’all can laugh about it. I’m just giving y’all something to laugh about,” offering fans a rare glimpse into the personal challenges fighters often face.

Legal issues added to his problems. He was arrested in Florida in February on battery charges, one of over ten arrests since 2014, and released in May after paying a $558,500 bond. With his fight against Reese approaching, Dumas enters the Octagon not only looking for a victory but also for an opportunity to gain stability and exhibit resilience both inside and outside the cage.