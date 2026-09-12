UFC Noche Ring Girls: Hannah Esparza and Mariel’s Age, Instagram, Relationship Status, Salary & More

UFC Noche brought plenty of action to San Antonio, but the fighters weren’t the only ones catching fans’ attention. Outside the Octagon, the event’s ring crew also had fans looking twice, with two names in particular standing out: Hannah Esparza and Mariel.

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Neither is a household name in the UFC world just yet. But appearing at one of the promotion’s biggest celebrations of Mexican culture can put a new face in front of millions of fight fans. So, who are Hannah Esparza and Mariel, and what do we actually know about the two UFC Noche ring girls? Let’s break it down.

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Who is Hannah Esparza?

Hannah Esparza isn’t your typical ring girl. She has a genuine athletic background, which feels fitting for someone now holding round cards at a combat sports event. According to her LinkedIn profile, Esparza was a track and field athlete at the University of San Francisco, where she earned a BA in Psychology.

Before stepping into the Octagon spotlight, Esparza had already built experience in front of the camera. She has worked as a professional model since 2017, giving her years of experience in an industry where confidence and presentation matter. The UFC may be a very different kind of stage from a modeling shoot, but Esparza is certainly no stranger to the spotlight.

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On Instagram, Hannah keeps things relatively low-key compared to the veterans. She currently sits at around 4,985 followers. Her bio lists TNG Agency and Scout Models SF, and she shares a mix of modeling shots and personal moments.

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As for her age? That’s where things get tricky. Unlike some of her fellow Noche Octagon girls, like Ayled Coreno (21) or Ariadna Vidal (25), Hannah’s exact age isn’t listed on official UFC sources or public records tied to her modeling career. She’s a bit of a mystery in that department, which honestly just adds to the intrigue. What we do know is that she’s from the United States and has a background as a college athlete.

Her relationship status also remains private. There’s no public boyfriend or partner attached to her name in any reliable reports.

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Who is Mariel?

Mariel, often referred to as Mariel Elisa in UFC promotional materials, is another fresh face on the Noche roster. Like Hannah, she’s part of the eight-woman crew brought in specifically for the Mexican Independence Day card. The UFC Español introduced her alongside names like Ayled Coreno, Ariadna Vidal, and Dany Lule, emphasizing the event’s cultural theme.

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Mariel’s Instagram following is higher than Hannah’s, sitting at around 9,166 followers. She’s been active on the platform, sharing snaps and clips from the event build-up. In one story, she wrote, “Grateful is an understatement,” tagging both the UFC and Dana White himself. That’s the kind of energy you love to see from a newcomer.

Her modeling background is clearly there; she’s been featured in UFC’s official introductions for the Noche event. But specific details like her exact age and hometown are harder to pin down. The UFC Español article lists ages for several other Octagon girls but skips over Mariel and Hannah, leaving fans to speculate.

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Relationship status? Same as Hannah, not public. There’s no Instagram-official partner, no ring on the finger that anyone’s spotted.

How much do UFC Noche ring girls make?

Now, the money question. Ring girls don’t get the mega-millions that fighters do, but it’s not a bad gig if you play your cards right. For a standard fight night, ring girls typically earn around $1,000. For a pay-per-view event like UFC Noche, that number can jump to $5,000. It’s not a fixed salary; just like the fighters, pay depends on how often you’re booked and how big the event is.

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If someone becomes a regular on the UFC circuit, the annual earnings can add up. And as for Hannah and Mariel, this Noche appearance is likely one of their first major UFC paydays. But here’s the point: the UFC money is only part of the pie. Most Octagon girls supplement their income heavily with modeling contracts, sponsorships, and social media partnerships. That’s where the real money can be made once your follower count starts climbing.

For Hannah and Mariel, the Noche spotlight could be the beginning of that climb. A few viral moments, a growing Instagram following, and suddenly brand deals start sliding into the DMs. The UFC stage is a launchpad; just ask Arianny Celeste, who turned her ring girl gig into a multi-platform career.

Hannah Esparza and Mariel are two of the fresh faces bringing Mexican pride and California cool to UFC Noche. Their ages might be a mystery, their relationship statuses are locked down, and their UFC salaries are still in the early stages. But they’ve got the look, the background, and the platform. If they play their cards right, this Noche event could be the moment their careers shift into a whole new gear. Keep an eye on those Instagram follower counts, because they are about to jump.