UFC Noche Payouts: How Much Are Jean Silva, Jose Delgado, Brandon Moreno, and Others Expected to Earn?

Noche UFC returns for Mexican Independence Day weekend with a stacked card at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event has already gone through a major change, with Yair Rodriguez withdrawing from the main event and Jose Miguel Delgado stepping in to face Jean Silva. Meanwhile, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returns in the co-main event against Joseph Morales.

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The exact fighter payouts for Noche UFC are not publicly confirmed, so the figures available are estimates based on previous reported purses, UFC contract structures, career earnings, and other known details. With that in mind, here’s a look at how much the fighters could earn from the event.

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Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado: Expected Noche UFC Payout

Jean Silva is expected to make an estimated $250,000 to $275,000 in base pay for his Noche UFC main event against Jose Miguel Delgado, according to current purse estimates. His final earnings could be higher if he receives a post-fight bonus or other undisclosed compensation. These figures are estimates because the UFC does not publicly disclose every fighter’s contract terms.

Silva’s previously reported earnings provide some context for his growing paycheck. At UFC 314, he reportedly made around $206,000, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus after submitting Bryce Mitchell. His Noche UFC payday is therefore expected to be one of the biggest of his UFC career.

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The Brazilian was originally scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez, but Rodriguez withdrew from the fight, and Delgado stepped in on short notice. Despite the change in opponent, Silva said he did not receive an additional payday for accepting the new matchup. “There was no renewal or a ‘Oh, we’re going to pay more, or there’s going to be a bonus.’ There was none of that,” Silva said.

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Delgado, meanwhile, is expected to earn around $50,000 in base pay for the biggest fight of his UFC career. His earlier UFC contract reportedly paid him $14,000 to show and another $14,000 to win, showing how quickly his earning potential has grown since entering the promotion. His final Noche UFC payout could climb further with a win bonus or performance award.

Brandon Moreno’s Expected Noche UFC Payout

Brandon Moreno is one of the biggest names on the Noche UFC card, and the former two-time flyweight champion is expected to take home one of the event’s larger paychecks. Current estimates put Moreno’s base pay at $150,000-$200,000 for his co-main event against Joseph Morales. If his contract includes a standard win bonus, that could push his fight-night earnings to roughly $300,000-$400,000 before any additional bonuses.

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Moreno’s previous UFC paydays show how much his earnings have grown during his championship run. His biggest estimated UFC payday came at UFC 283, when he faced Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time and reclaimed the flyweight title. Current purse estimates put Moreno’s earnings from that fight at around $1.44 million.

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Moreno also receives UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay in addition to his fight purse. At UFC Fight Night 268 in March 2026, he received $16,000 under the program, which covers obligations such as outfitting and other promotional requirements.

For Noche UFC, Moreno’s expected base salary is around $150,000-$200,000, with the potential to reach approximately $300,000-$400,000 if he earns a win bonus. A post-fight Performance of the Night award or other additional compensation could push the final figure higher.

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Other Main Card Fighters Worth Watching

Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso bring plenty of experience to the card, with both fighters having competed at the highest level of the UFC. Fiorot has established herself as a top contender, while Grasso is a former UFC women’s flyweight champion. Based on their previous reported earnings and experience, Fiorot is expected to earn a six-figure purse, while Grasso could command an estimated $150,000-$200,000 in base pay for the matchup.

Curtis Blaydes is one of the more experienced heavyweights on the card and has built a reputation as a long-time UFC contender. His previous reported purses have reached the $200,000-$300,000 range, putting him among the higher-paid fighters on this part of the card. Waldo Cortes Acosta, meanwhile, is still building his UFC résumé, so his expected purse is likely to be considerably lower than Blaydes’ despite his position in the rankings.

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David Martinez is one of Mexico’s promising young fighters and has already collected a significant UFC payday. In his UFC Mexico debut, he reportedly earned around $74,000, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. His expected Noche UFC pay should reflect his growing position within the promotion.

Dan Ige, meanwhile, brings considerably more UFC experience to the matchup. The veteran has earned six-figure purses during his UFC career and is expected to make around $100,000-$150,000 for this fight, before any additional bonuses.

Noche UFC features a mix of established stars, former champions, rising contenders, and fighters still building their UFC careers, and their expected earnings reflect that range of experience. Jean Silva and Brandon Moreno are among the card’s biggest projected earners, while fighters such as Jose Miguel Delgado and David Martinez have an opportunity to increase their paydays with a win or a performance bonus.