UFC Noche Ticket Sales Postponed Due to Texas Flood: New Date, Price, and More

Dana White and Company have been facing quite a bit of trouble with Noche UFC 2025. The Arena Guadalajara was the initial choice to host UFC 320 on the eve of September 13. However, serious delays in the construction prompted the cancellation of events through early September. This pushed the company big ups to move UFC 320 from Guadalajara to San Antonio. According to sources, the event was set to go live as a Fight Night event at Texas’s Frost Bank Center. Some even believed that UFC 320 would be rebranded as a Las Vegas PPV event, slated to go down on 4th October. But despite the talk of relocations, Noche UFC now faces another setback with the location.

Intense thunderstorms between 4-7 July, further intensified by the remnants of the tropical storm Barry, brought a rainfall of 5-11+ inches. The Guadalupe River rose over 26 feet in just 45 minutes, devastating areas like Kerrville and Hunt. And as far as Noche UFC was concerned, the ticket sales for the event had to be rescheduled.

KevinK took to X to share the news with the fighting community. He shared an image of Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva, followed by an image of an email from the UFC Fight Club Team. The letter read, “Due to the Texas floods, UFC has decided to postpone all Noche UFC ticket sales until later this month. We apologize for the delay, but hope you understand given the gravity of the situation in Texas. The Fight Club presale will now occur on July 23. This presale will not start tomorrow, July 9.”

Ticketmaster’s official website also shows that there are 14 days left for the Fight Club presale to go live. There were no other changes in the ticket sales instructions. The UFC Fight Club Team also promised to send a reminder to the members on the week of July 21. And the ticket price, according to vividseats.com starts from $134.

Can Dana White and Co. still host UFC 320 at Guadalajara?

The UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Marc Ratner, certainly believes that Noche UFC can host an event at Arena Guadalajara. Talking to MMA Junkie, he said, “Guadalajara is still in our plans. The arena wasn’t quite ready yet. The roof and stuff needed more work and we couldn’t go there without having everything really done. I think you will see it. Maybe not this year, but we’ll go back there. We want to go back there.”

What about The Sphere? Noche UFC 306 was the first combat sports event to enter the Sphere. However, the UFC head honcho declared that it would be a one-and-done. And Ratner was of a similar mindset. He said, “I have heard no rumblings. It was a very expensive show. Was over $20 million spent on all the production and stuff. It was a huge success. I loved being involved there and being there. Whether we go back I don’t have that answer, but so far no rumblings.”

Even though the date for the ticket sales changed, is there any change in the card? The main event will still feature a battle between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, with their animosity reaching new heights. And Alice Pereira will make her UFC debut as the youngest female fighter in the history of the fight promotion. She’ll fight at the age of 19 years, eight months, and 24 days, making her just 19 days younger than Chan Mi Jeon, the previous record holder for the youngest female fighter. But the question that remains is – Will there be any more changes in the plans for Noche UFC?