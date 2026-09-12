UFC Noche Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Jean Silva, Jose Delgado, Brandon Moreno, and Others

Some fighters need no introduction, but their music can say plenty before the first punch is thrown. Jean Silva brings his trademark madness, Jose Delgado steps into the biggest opportunity of his career, while Brandon Moreno carries a soundtrack closely tied to his Mexican identity. With UFC Noche Walkout Songs adding another layer to the spectacle, the question is simple: what will these fighters have blasting as they make that final walk toward the Octagon?

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Jean Silva Walkout Song: What Music Did the Brazilian Fighter Choose?

Jean Silva has never exactly been the kind of fighter to make a quiet entrance. The Brazilian featherweight has built a reputation for bringing plenty of personality into the Octagon, and his walkout is part of that spectacle. Silva, who is ranked No. 6 at featherweight, headlines Noche UFC against Jose Miguel Delgado after originally being scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez.

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One of the most notable details about Silva’s walkouts is that he has not always relied on one fixed song. Earlier in his UFC career, he walked out to “Earth Melodies” by Ekaterina Shelehova, while “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” by DMX has also been reported as one of his more recent entrance selections. That makes Silva’s choice for Noche UFC particularly interesting for fans who have followed his career.

There is another layer to this particular entrance. Silva has embraced the Mexican theme surrounding the event in spectacular fashion, even appearing at the ceremonial weigh-ins with sugar-skull face paint. He also told Delgado, “I represent you, and you live in my heart,” adding plenty of personality to an already heated matchup.

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With Silva returning to the Noche UFC spotlight after his previous appearance at the event ended in a loss to Diego Lopes, his walkout music should once again set the tone for one of the night’s biggest moments.

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Jose Delgado Walkout Song: What Did the Rising Lightweight Walk Out To?

Jose Miguel Delgado’s Noche UFC entrance comes with a very different kind of spotlight. The Arizona fighter was not originally expected to headline the event. He stepped in on short notice after Yair Rodriguez withdrew, giving Delgado the biggest opportunity of his UFC career against ranked featherweight Jean Silva.

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Delgado enters the matchup with a 4-1 UFC record, making this far more than simply another appearance on his résumé. The Contender Series alum has quickly established himself as a fighter to watch, and now he gets to walk into the main event in front of a hometown crowd in Arizona.

But when it comes specifically to his Noche UFC walkout song, caution is important. Unlike established stars whose entrance tracks have been repeatedly documented by UFC or MMA outlets, there is currently no reliable source confirming Delgado’s exact song for this event. Rather than attach an unverified track to his name, it is better to identify the music from his actual Octagon entrance.

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That uncertainty arguably makes the moment more intriguing. Delgado has already energized the Arizona crowd during fight week, while Silva has brought plenty of theatrical flair of his own.

So, when Delgado walks toward the Octagon, fans will not just be watching a short-notice replacement. They will be watching a rising fighter make his first UFC main-event entrance, with the music providing the soundtrack to what could become the biggest night of his young career.

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Brandon Moreno Walkout Song: What Music Did the Former Champion Use?

Brandon Moreno has one of the more recognizable walkout identities in the UFC, and his entrance music has a personal connection to the Mexican star. The former two-time UFC flyweight champion has been associated with “El Corrido Del Bebe Asesino” by Ariel Macias, a corrido created around his famous “Assassin Baby” nickname.

The song has been part of Moreno’s UFC story for years. UFC previously highlighted the Mexican corrido ahead of his fight with Brandon Royval at UFC 255, making the connection between the fighter and the song particularly clear. It is not simply background music for Moreno. The track ties his Mexican identity and “Bebé Asesino” persona directly into his entrance.

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That connection feels especially fitting at Noche UFC, an event built around celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Moreno returns to the Octagon for the co-main event against Joseph Morales, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 33.

If Moreno once again hears his signature corrido echo through the arena, it will carry plenty of meaning. It is the sound of a fighter returning to a stage that has already witnessed some of the biggest chapters of his career, while trying to write another one on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

From Jean Silva’s unpredictable energy to Jose Delgado’s biggest career moment and Brandon Moreno’s deeply personal entrance, the UFC Noche Walkout Songs add another layer to an already electric night. The music may last only a few minutes, but it can capture a fighter’s personality, roots, and mindset before the real action begins.

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And sometimes, the song says almost as much as the fighter does.

