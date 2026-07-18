UFC Oklahoma City Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Kamaru Usman, Dricus Du Plessis, Jared Cannonier, and Others

MMA fans in Oklahoma City would rejoice as the UFC would finally bring an end to its almost decade-long hiatus. On July 18, the promotion will return to OKC for just the third time in its history, and they will do so with some serious firepower behind their Fight Night card. Two former champions from different divisions, Kamaru Usman and Dricus du Plessis, will collide in the main event. But the twist is: The fight would take place at 185 lbs, where the South African previously reigned as champ.

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Alongside the headliner, the UFC Oklahoma City card also boasts a stacked lineup, with fighters like Jared Cannonier making his return against surging contender Christian Leroy Duncan. So, in terms of entertainment, this week’s Fight Night card is shaping up to be a solid ‘A’. But before the fighters put on a show for the fans at the Paycom Center, let’s take a look at which entrance songs they are most likely to use at the event.

UFC Oklahoma City: Entrance songs used by the headliners

Dricus du Plessis has, for a long time, walked out to Live It Up by Airbourne, a hard rock track that perfectly complements his no-nonsense personality. However, the former middleweight champion makes his walkout even more personal by pairing the song with South Africa’s national anthem, which electrifies the arena every time he makes his entrance.

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On the flip side, Kamaru Usman also maintains a personal touch with his walkout music. The former welterweight champion famously makes his entrance to African Giant and Anybody by Nigerian artist Burna Boy, in a tribute to his Nigerian roots. However, it’s worth noting that Usman has also used walkout songs from artists like Moneybagg Yo. So, it would be interesting to see whether he sticks with his usual tracks or opts for something different for his UFC Oklahoma City comeback.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier is back. For most of his career, Cannonier has walked out to Ta-Ta-Ri-Gami from the Princess Mononoke soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi, a track driven by mystical Japanese drum beats. Clearly, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has an appreciation for Japanese culture, and we might hear that song once again this weekend.

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Imago MMA: UFC 290 – Whittaker vs Du Plessis Jul 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Dricus Du Plessis blue gloves reacts after defeating Robert Whittaker red gloves during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20230708_szo_cs1_0250

On the other hand, Christian Leroy Duncan’s walkout song may carry the most emotion of them all. The Englishman makes his entrance to Fly Team, a song created by his late friend Joel Daniel Westcarr, who tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident.

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Now that we’ve got some clarity around the UFC Oklahoma City headliners’ entrance music, let’s take a look at the musical tastes of the other fighters on the main card.

Other walkout songs used by this week’s main card fighters

Further down the card, Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez is one of the most exciting fights that many fans would be looking forward to watching. Unfortunately, Hooper missed weight, which has now shifted the bout from a lightweight showdown to a 157.5 lbs catchweight contest, with the 26-year-old forfeiting 20 percent of his purse. Yet, he would still be looking to keep the energy high with his walkout song, The Al Capone Suite by Andre Nickatina. His opponent’s walkout song, however, remains unknown.

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UFC strawweight contender Tabatha Ricci is also one of the well-known names competing on the UFC Oklahoma City card. For a long time, she has walked out to Intro by DMX, so we can expect her to stick with the same high-energy tune for her upcoming fight. However, the song her opponent, Fatima Kline, uses is not widely known.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 268-Usman vs Covington, Nov 6, 2021 New York, NY, USA Kamaru Usman red gloves is introduced before his fight against Colby Covington blue gloves during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports, 06.11.2021 22:00:27, 17112954, NPStrans, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Madison Square Garden, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 17112954

Finally, the featherweight opener between Tommy McMillen and Alberto Montes features two relatively new faces in the UFC, so their choice of walkout music remains a mystery. Hopefully, their entrance songs will create a lively atmosphere and earn plenty of appreciation from the crowd.

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With only a few hours remaining until UFC Oklahoma City gets underway, it will be interesting to see which entrance receives the loudest reaction from the crowd this weekend.