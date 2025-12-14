UFC on ESPN’s Stuart Scott Cancer Tribute Hits ‘Right in the Feels’ at Vegas 112

Dana White and Co. may not have put up the best card for the final UFC event on ESPN, but the brass made sure to send a positive message at UFC Vegas 112. The promotion honored the late ESPN commentator Stuart Scott, who passed away almost a decade ago. This tribute went hand-in-hand with the message the UFC wanted to spread: awareness regarding cancer.

The UFC aired an emotional video montage during the live broadcast of UFC Vegas 112, which showcased fighters talking about their struggles with cancer. Similarly, during another moment of the broadcast, Stuart Scott, who’s an avid fan of mixed martial arts, passed away due to appendiceal cancer, got his due, and fans had nothing but nice things to say about the tribute.

“Stuart’s impact runs deep. Respect.”

Fans seem to have a lot of love for Stuart Scott. Although he’s known for his role as a commentator for NBA and NFL games, the Chicago native also loved MMA and attended many UFC events back in the day. He’s certainly earned his place in the heart of the fight community.

“Honerable work for cancer research”

The UFC has partnered with the V Foundation for cancer research, which has the fans backing Dana White and Co. There have been harrowing reports from the National Cancer Institute, which claim that almost 40 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer.

What do you think about Dana White and Co.’s tribute to Stuart Scott and their efforts in cancer research? Drop your comments below.

