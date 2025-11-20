UFC Owners Laugh Off Talks After Indian Billionaire Pushes for McGregor vs Logan Paul Bout

.. Conor McGregor versus the Paul brothers has been the most sought-after money event that almost felt like a wild possibility in the world of combat sports. In fact, ‘The Notorious’ was apparently very close to fighting the elder Paul brother, Logan, in a highly lucrative event. But surprisingly, this fight wasn’t taking place in America or the Middle East. The word around the block was that it was going to take place in India. And the sponsors for the fight? It was going to be the $116 billion Ambani family.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 17th, 2024, the former two-division champion posted on X, “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.” But that’s not all. Reportedly, McGregor’s purse was a hefty $250 million to face the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar in his anticipated return. However, almost a year has gone by and there is zero updates on the fight. Logan Paul has now revealed that he even tried reaching out to the UFC Brass to fight the Irishman, which didn’t go his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul reveals trying to push TKO CEO to get the Conor McGregor fight

In a recent video on Sean O’Malley’s channel, Logan was asked whether he would still fight Conor McGregor. He revealed, “For sure. Yeah, yeah. We both would.I went to Ari Emanuel himself. I said, Ari bro, ‘I need you to make the fight between me and Conor happen.’ He said, ‘Ugh!’ He laughed in my face. He goes, ‘Haha’. I go, ‘No, really. Like that.’”

Well, a Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor boxing match would definitely go down as one of the biggest fights because both are incredibly famous and fan favorites. But UFC’s parent company, TKO Group’s CEO, Ari Emanuel’s reaction to the former WWE United States Champion’s request actually shows that the company still values ‘The Notorious’ as a major star. Maybe that’s why they don’t want to push him into other fights that might be lucrative but may not do much for the Irishman’s legacy.

Now that McGregor has taken the first step toward his comeback by entering the testing pool and returning to training, many believe he could actually get back to his former self. Yet, Logan has his fair share of doubts about whether the former UFC two-division champ can ever bring back the sting in his punches, taking a dig at how McGregor’s recent events have turned out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added on Sean O’Malley’s recently uploaded video, “You see him hitting pads and he gets roasted on Twitter because everybody’s like, ‘What the f— happened to this guy?’” In his UFC career, McGregor has 19 TKO wins out of his 22 victories. Well, it might be true that McGregor won’t possibly regain the power and precision he once had, but he has at least taken a step toward becoming his former self.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 21:17:47, 16393792, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393792

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, even after the Maverick pointed out how McGregor’s MMA career went south after losing twice to Dustin Poirier, he had to admit that there’s no one like ‘The Notorious’ and the Irishman is definitely not acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul dismisses ‘The Notorious’ putting on an act

When it comes to living life to the fullest, there’s no better example in the UFC than Conor McGregor. He has maintained that animated persona throughout his career, and now that he isn’t an active fighter, he’s carrying the same energy while promoting BKFC events as a promoter. That enthusiasm even made Joe Rogan and Sean O’Malley fans of his energetic promotional style. Honestly, he couldn’t maintain that level of intensity for this long if ‘The Notorious’ was faking it, and Logan Paul brought up that same point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing the discussion about Conor in his video, Logan added, “He’s probably one of the biggest characters I’ve ever met in my life. It’s not an act.” His younger brother Jake Paul recalled the time the Pauls met McGregor at President Donald Trump’s inauguration day event.

Even without fighting inside the cage, which will hit five years in 2026 when McGregor’s projected White House return seems set to happen, he has remained in the headlines in one way or another. That’s exactly why the Paul brothers keep calling him out, even when he’s no longer in his prime.

That said, do you think Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul or Jake Paul would ever happen? Sound off in the comments.