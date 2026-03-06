UFC Owners to Pay $150 Million Dividend After $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal

After signing a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount, UFC’s parent company, TKO Group, has announced its latest move for shareholders. But it’s raising questions over how it compensates its stockholders. Dana White & Co. already carry a controversial reputation when it comes to fighter pay. The UFC is currently going through major changes as it moves away from the traditional pay-per-view model and enters a new streaming era.

The 7-year deal with Paramount was expected to bring some modifications to the existing system and generate higher revenue for TKO Group Holdings. However, despite expanding its revenue streams, the company has not meaningfully increased dividend payouts.

TKO holds dividends steady following $7.7 billion Paramount deal

Recently, TKO Group Holdings announced that its Class A shareholders will receive the first dividend payout of 2026. The company declared a dividend of approximately $150 million, which equals $0.78 per share for Class A shareholders.

However, the company did not increase the dividend in its latest announcement. In 2025, TKO distributed similar payouts. The company paid about $150 million, or $0.76 per share, in the third quarter of 2025 and then followed it with another $150 million dividend, or $0.78 per share, in the fourth quarter.

The decision surprised some observers because the company continues to report strong financial growth. In 2025, TKO Group Holdings generated more than $4.7 billion in revenue, a significant jump from the $2.804 billion it reported in 2024.

Despite that growth, the company chose not to raise its dividend payout. TKO has not publicly explained the decision, but many shareholders likely expected a larger increase following such strong revenue numbers.

The company will distribute the $150 million dividend for the first quarter of 2026 to shareholders of record on March 31. Meanwhile, Dana White & Co. continue to face criticism over fighter compensation. The UFC doubled its performance bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000 after the Paramount deal and introduced additional finish bonuses in 2025. Still, debates about fighter salaries remain a major issue across the MMA community.

Now the spotlight shifts to how shareholders will react to the latest dividend decision. Under CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro, TKO Group Holdings continues to generate record revenue through both the UFC and WWE brands’ powerful performances.

At the same time, the company continues to expand its footprint in combat sports. TKO has started working on the revival of Zuffa Boxing while also operating Professional Bull Riders as part of its broader sports portfolio.

Looking ahead, TKO Group Holdings expects its total revenue to reach between $5.675 billion and $5.775 billion in 2026. However, even as the company’s revenue climbs, many UFC fighters still worry about their salaries.

UFC fighters question pay structure after Dana White signs Conor Benn

For years, the UFC has faced allegations of favoritism, with critics arguing that fighters like Conor McGregor earn far more than the rest of the roster. However, Dana White often suggested that it is simply how the business works.

Last year, many fighters expected change when White spoke about increasing fighter pay while announcing the promotion’s deal with Paramount. However, many fighters say those promises have not led to significant changes.

The debate intensified again a few weeks ago when White’s boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing, signed rising British boxer Conor Benn to a reported $15 million deal for his upcoming fight against Regis Prograis on April 26. The deal quickly caught the attention of several UFC fighters, including Max Holloway, Sean O’Malley, and Justin Gaethje. Recently, the UFC BMF champion Holloway also spoke openly about the issue.

“The main thing I would say, know your worth, know what it is,” Holloway said. “It’s going to suck. At the end of the day, hold your ground. You should know what your worth is.”

However, ‘Blessed’s comments once again highlight the ongoing debate around fighter pay in the UFC.

So, what do you think about UFC fighters still expressing frustration over their salaries? Should fan favorites like Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway push harder for higher pay? Drop your opinion below.