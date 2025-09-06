UFC Paris Crowd Deservingly Rewarded With “Best Prelims” of 2025

Dana White knows exactly how to deliver for the fans. Returning to Paris for its fourth outing after a year, the UFC wasted no time proving why it’s still the premier fight promotion. Even before the main card, the prelims had the Accor Arena buzzing. The action exploded right out of the gate with a women’s strawweight bout.

To start things off, American rising star Sam Hughes made a statement, submitting Irish prospect Shauna ‘Mama B’ Bannon with a rear-naked choke just 1:58 into the second round. Hughes’ dominant, wrestling-heavy performance set the tone for the night, leaving fans and commentators alike stunned. From there, the prelims became a nonstop highlight reel. In the welterweight division, Fekhretidov unleashed a lightning-fast knockout, sending Andreas Gustafsson crashing to the cage.

Then, moments later, Robert Bryczek put Brad Tavares to sleep in the third round. The momentum didn’t stop there—Sam Patterson flattened Trey Waters in the first round, and Kaue Fernandez delivered the night’s fourth consecutive knockout with a devastating leg kick on Harry Hardwick. By the end of the prelims, the energy inside the arena was electric, and online, fans couldn’t stop raving. On X, the UFC Paris prelims were hailed as the “Best Prelims so far this year,” a sentiment reinforced by another fan who simply wrote, “Best card year.”

