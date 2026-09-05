UFC Paris Octagon Girls: Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz’s Age, Salary, Relationship Status, and More

The UFC Octagon has its fighters, its rivalries, and, of course, the familiar faces fans have come to recognize outside the cage. This weekend at UFC Paris, Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz will once again be part of that scene. Both have carved out their own place as UFC Octagon Girls, building careers that have taken them far beyond fight-night appearances. So, who are they when the cameras are off? From their age and careers to their relationships, salaries, and net worth, here’s everything you need to know about the two familiar faces of the UFC.

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Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz’s childhood

Carly Baker was born on March 7, 1987, in London, England, UK. Her modeling journey started surprisingly early, when she was just fourteen years old. Baker won a Shout magazine competition and became the face of Tammy Girl. That opportunity opened doors into campaigns, commercials, and entertainment work.

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Before UFC fame, she also explored music and entertainment. She performed with girl groups Mynxsters, Holla, and SW1. Her career eventually moved toward modeling, acting, fitness, and UFC appearances.

Red Dela Cruz was born October 9, 1992, in Quezon City, Philippines. She was raised in Manila before beginning her modeling career. Her early years aren’t widely documented, so many childhood details remain private.

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Dela Cruz later entered the UFC Octagon Girl Search and finished inside its Top Five. That competition helped launch her combat-sports career. She eventually became UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl.

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How old are Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz?

Baker is 39 years old, while Dela Cruz is 33. Despite the six-year age gap, both women have followed similar paths, combining modeling with their work in combat sports. Their careers have made them recognizable faces to UFC fans, with each carving out her own journey along the way.

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What are Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz’s salaries?

Unlike UFC fighters, Octagon Girls don’t receive fight purses or performance bonuses. Their income typically comes from event appearances, sponsorships, social media collaborations, modeling, and other work outside the UFC.

Reports suggest UFC Octagon Girls can earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, though the exact amount varies depending on the event and individual contracts. Bigger international shows may also offer higher earning opportunities.

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Neither Carly Baker nor Red Dela Cruz has publicly revealed her UFC compensation, so there is no confirmed figure for either woman’s salary. Outside of her work as a UFC Octagon Girl, Carly Baker has built a career across several different fields. She works as an actress and is also a certified personal trainer and online coach, giving her professional life a much broader scope beyond her role in the UFC.

Dela Cruz has also expanded her career beyond the UFC, working in modeling, hosting, endorsements, and media. While her exact net worth is unknown, these ventures have added to their income alongside their UFC appearances.

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What is Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz’s net worth?

Carly Baker is estimated to have a net worth of around £1.1 million, according to The Sun. The publication included her in its 2026 ring girl rich list, highlighting her long-running UFC career and strong social media presence.

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Red Dela Cruz’s exact net worth, meanwhile, isn’t publicly known. Her income comes from several avenues, including her UFC appearances, modeling work, sponsorships, and social media collaborations. Without any confirmed financial figures, it’s difficult to put an exact value on her overall wealth.

Are Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz married or dating anyone?

Carly Baker’s current relationship status isn’t publicly confirmed. She has generally kept her personal life away from the spotlight, with much of her public presence focused on her UFC career, fitness, and modeling work.

Red Dela Cruz, meanwhile, is dating Las Vegas-based DJ 15grams, according to The Sun.

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The couple has also appeared together on Dela Cruz’s social media, with the UFC Octagon Girl sharing pictures from a New York outing while wearing a red dress and captioning the post, “A night in NYC.”



While Baker has largely kept her romantic life private, Dela Cruz has been more open about her relationship, giving fans a glimpse into her life outside the UFC.

Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz’s UFC careers

Carly Baker’s journey with the UFC dates back to 2013, when she became Europe’s first UFC Octagon Girl. From there, she became a familiar presence at UFC events and built a long-standing association with the promotion.

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Red Dela Cruz has a milestone of her own. She became the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl, opening the door to a career that would take her beyond UFC events. She has since appeared at major MMA and boxing shows and also featured on Dana White’s Contender Series.

For Dela Cruz, the UFC has been just one part of a growing career in combat sports and entertainment, while Baker has remained one of the promotion’s recognizable Octagon Girls for more than a decade.

UFC Paris: Why are Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz there?

UFC Paris is bringing the promotion back to the French capital on Saturday, September 5, 2026, with Accor Arena set to host another night of international MMA action. Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse headline the card, but the fighters aren’t the only familiar faces expected around the Octagon.

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Carly Baker and Red Dela Cruz will also be part of the UFC Paris event as Octagon Girls, adding to the familiar fight-night atmosphere around the cage. For both women, it’s another opportunity to represent the UFC on an international stage.

Their paths to the UFC have been very different. Baker began her journey in London, while Dela Cruz came from Manila and made history as the promotion’s first Filipina Octagon Girl. Yet more than a decade later, both have established themselves as recognizable figures in the world of combat sports.