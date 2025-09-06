UFC Paris Octagon/Ring Girls: Instagram, Relationship Status, and All About About Brookliyn Wren, Carly Baker

UFC Paris is set to take place this weekend with Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho headlining the card. But it’s not just the fighters who will light up the Accor Arena. Octagon girls Brookliyn Wren and Carly Baker are also in the spotlight. Both bring their own stories, style, and presence that fans love to follow outside the cage.

From modeling to acting to fitness training, these women have carved unique careers beyond holding round cards. Their social media reach adds another layer to their influence, and many fans are curious: what’s life like for them when the cameras cut away? Let’s take a closer look!

All about Brookliyn Wren and Carly Baker ahead of their UFC Paris appearance

Brookliyn Wren’s journey began far from the lights of the Octagon. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1994, she stepped onto stages at just five years old, competing in beauty pageants. By 13, she had already signed with a modeling and acting agency. New York City soon came calling, and from there, her career took off.

Her UFC debut arrived in 2017, and she quickly became a fan favorite. Outside the Octagon, she models, appears in commercials, and works on fashion campaigns. Wren’s Instagram boasts 126,000 followers, where she shares snippets of her life beyond UFC fight nights.

Carly Baker’s path looks very different. Born in London in 1987, she started modeling at just 14 after winning a teen magazine competition. She even landed a movie role in the Irish comedy-crime film I Went Down in 1997, long before her UFC days. She also joined girl pop groups such as Mynxters and SW1 before stepping into the spotlight of pageants like Miss Great Britain.

Her UFC career began in 2013 at UFC on FUEL TV 7, headlined by Renan Barao vs. Michael McDonald. She became the first European Octagon girl in UFC history, appearing mainly at events in the UK and Europe. Still, she grabbed attention at UFC 286, when Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman fought for the welterweight crown in London. Fans at The O2 couldn’t miss her.

Baker’s social media presence is just as strong. With 247,000 Instagram followers, she describes herself as a UFC Girl, actress, certified personal trainer, and online coach. She’s also been vocal about her love for fitness, telling Coachweb, “Fitness is my biggest passion so I hit the gym four or five days a week, six if I can.” However, not a lot of information is available about either her or Wren’s relationship status. Now, let’s shift our focus over to the financial side of their careers!

Net worth of the UFC Paris Octagon Girls

Talking about UFC ring girls, reports indicate they earn around $1,000 for fight nights and up to $5,000 for PPV events. But just like fighters, the figure shifts depending on popularity and appearances.

For Brookliyn Wren, no official reports reveal her salary. However, estimates suggest she earns between $24,000 to $30,000 annually as part of her ring girl duties. The number isn’t fixed; it changes depending on how many events she works each year.

Carly Baker’s situation is clearer. The British model reportedly makes around $30,000 per year from her UFC role. She possibly supplements this with work as a trainer, actress, and model, giving her multiple income streams. Her profile as the UFC’s first European ring girl may have also added value to her brand.

With UFC Paris marking the promotion’s fourth annual trip to the French capital, the spotlight isn’t only on the fighters trading blows. It’s also on personalities like Wren and Baker, whose presence has become a fixture in the fight game. Fans may debate wins and losses inside the cage, but outside, it’s these figures who keep the glamour alive!