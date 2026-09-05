UFC Paris Payouts: How Much Are Dan Hooker, Salahdine Parnasse, MVP, and Others Expected to Earn?

The UFC is bringing a stacked 14-fight card to Accor Arena on September 5, with Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse set to headline the night. The card also features big names such as Michael “Venom” Page and Farès Ziam, giving fans plenty to look forward to. But with so many recognizable fighters sharing the card, another question naturally comes up: how much could they earn for stepping into the Octagon?

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Dan Hooker Leads the Expected UFC Paris Payday

Dan Hooker appears set for the biggest payday of his UFC career. The veteran lightweight has publicly confirmed that the money on offer for his matchup with Parnasse will surpass anything he has previously earned, as reported by Bloody Elbow.

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According to estimates, Hooker’s guaranteed purse could exceed $500,000, putting him comfortably at the top of the expected UFC Paris earnings list. His previous career-high payday was estimated at around $471,000 for his 2024 victory over Mateusz Gamrot.

Parnasse, meanwhile, enters the UFC as one of the most accomplished newcomers in recent years. The 28-year-old Frenchman arrives with a 23-2 record and two KSW championship reigns.

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His UFC contract and exact debut purse have not been revealed. However, reports claim Parnasse earned approximately $600,000 per fight during his KSW run. His UFC debut purse is therefore difficult to estimate, although his status as a highly regarded signing and hometown headliner should command considerably more than a standard newcomer contract.

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Michael “Venom” Page is another major name on the card. The former Bellator star faces Nursulton Ruziboev in a middleweight bout. His UFC experience and established profile should earn him one of the card’s bigger payouts, although no reliable figure has been publicly confirmed.

Fares Ziam and Axel Sola will feature in the co-main event. However, other recognizable fighters include Morgan Charrière, Nathaniel Wood, Punahele Soriano and Trevor Peek. Their earnings are expected to vary significantly depending on their individual UFC contracts, win bonuses and sponsorship-related income.

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It is also important to distinguish estimated purse figures from total earnings. A fighter’s final UFC payday can include a win bonus, Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses and other contractual payments. The UFC has not officially released the full purse breakdown for UFC Paris.

For now, Hooker’s career-high payday is the clearest benchmark available, while Parnasse’s UFC debut earnings remain one of the biggest financial talking points surrounding the Paris card. With several established names and a highly touted newcomer sharing the bill, the final payouts could make for an interesting story once the UFC’s official figures become available.