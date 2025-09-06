UFC Paris 2025 Fighter Payouts: How Much Are Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imamov, Benoît Saint-Denis & Others Earning

Paris is buzzing, and the energy is electric as the UFC returns to the Accor Arena. The city’s fight fans are ready for one of the most stacked cards of the year. This isn’t just another visit – it’s the fourth UFC outing in the French capital, and Dana White is determined to prove that the hype from the inaugural show wasn’t a fluke. At the center of attention is the middleweight showdown: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho. Stakes couldn’t be higher, because the winner walks away with the No. 1 contender spot, setting up a future clash with Khamzat Chimaev. Meanwhile, the co-main event promises just as much drama.

Another French vs. Brazilian battle is on tap as Borralho’s Fighting Nerds teammate faces local hero Benoît Saint-Denis, who is desperate to crack the UFC top 10. With 11 more bouts spanning the prelims to the main card, fans can expect nonstop action from start to finish. On top of that, curiosity is mounting over fighter purses, adding another layer of intrigue. Altogether, this card promises drama both inside and outside the cage. Here’s a closer look at who’s fighting—and who’s cashing in.

Caio Borralho vs. Nassourdine Imamov salary at UFC Paris

Pride, ambition, and national bragging rights are all on the line, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. However, this fight isn’t just about climbing the middleweight ladder – it’s also about the money, the legacy, and clout. Indeed, both Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov have already made waves in the UFC, and their next bout could very well define the next chapter of their careers.

Imavov first burst onto the UFC scene on January 14, 2020. Since then, he’s compiled a 16-4-1 record, taking down some of the division’s toughest names – Israel Adesanya, Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze. Moreover, his UFC payday has matched his rising stock: $23,500 from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana in bonuses and incentive pay, $126,000 for his win over Cannonier including a $63,000 bonus, and an estimated $85,000–$150,000 base against Adesanya, with a Performance of the Night bonus likely padding the total further. Clearly, every fight has been a step toward cementing his legacy.

Meanwhile, Borralho, “The Natural,” entered the UFC on July 9, 2022, and hasn’t looked back. Undefeated in the promotion, he’s dismantled veterans like Jared Cannonier and Paul Craig, proving he belongs in the conversation for the division’s elite. Notably, his recent bouts have reportedly brought in over $100,000 each, with the Cannonier fight estimated between $100,000 and $150,000—a clear sign that the UFC is taking notice.

How much are Benoit Saint Denis, Maurício Ruffy, Patricio Pitbull & others earning?

Heading into UFC Paris, Benoît Saint Denis is coming off a rocky run, going 1-2 in his last three UFC outings. Despite these ups and downs, he’s still racked up impressive payouts: $116,000 for his win over Matt Frevola at UFC 295 (Nov 2024), $28,500 versus Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 76 (July 2023), and $54,000 against Gabriel Miranda at UFC Fight Night 209 (Sept 2022), which included a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Meanwhile, Maurício Ruffy made waves at UFC 313 in March 2025, pocketing $174,500 with his base, win bonus, Performance of the Night award, and a Venum sponsorship check. On the other hand, Patricio Freire, who debuted in the UFC earlier this year, has already amassed $430,000 in career MMA earnings. In the lighter divisions, Belgian lightweight Bolaji Oki is steadily climbing the ranks, earning $24,000 against Timothy Cuamba and $18,000 versus Chris Duncan, with $24,000 guaranteed for his next fight at UFC Paris.

Shifting to the heavier divisions, Craig Jones earned $150,000 at UFC Fight Night 232 (2023), while Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal each pulled in $200,000 at UFC 301 and UFC 309 in 2024. Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato’s $300,000 payday at UFC on ESPN 69 (2025) sets him up for even bigger earnings ahead. . It’s important to note that these figures are estimates—the fighters’ final payouts will ultimately hinge on their in-cage performances, so stay tuned for updates.