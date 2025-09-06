UFC Paris Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Others

The stage is set for UFC Paris 2025 at the Accor Arena, where fighters will bring not only their talents to the Octagon but also the music that defines their spirit. Walkout songs have always served as more than just background noise; they are declarations of identity, mood setters for the audience, and psychological anchors for the fighters themselves.

With Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho headlining, and stars like Benoit Saint Denis, Mauricio Ruffy, and Patrício Pitbull rounding out the card, the event promises an eclectic mix of music that mirrors the intensity, heritage, and personality of each athlete. So, what would be the walkout songs of each fighter? Let’s find out.

Walkout songs of UFC Paris main eventers Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho

For Nassourdine Imavov, walking out to Salif Keita’s “Tomorrow (Sadio)” has become a ritual. It’s more than just a song; it’s part of his journey. The lyrical tones and rhythms combine hope and tenacity, capturing the spirit of someone who left Dagestan to pursue a life and career in France. Every time the first chords are played, French fans rise to their feet, appreciating both the cultural depth and the emotional resilience it represents.

It’s become his signature, a reminder that his story is bigger than the fight itself. The connection is stronger when you consider the track’s history: it was featured on the soundtrack of Ali, a biopic of one of combat sports’ most iconic figures. That symbolism is not lost on Imavov.

Like Ali, he is building a legacy that combines heritage and ambition. The soundtrack has a reflective but determined tone, which contrasts with the chaos of the Octagon. It’s no coincidence that Imavov has stuck with this option since his UFC debut in 2020; it’s become a sonic anchor for his performances.

On the other hand, Caio Borralho’s “Ultimo Dias” by Kiara Rocks is pure fire. Where Imavov’s walkout feels soulful and inspiring, Borralho’s is loud, aggressive, and dripping with adrenaline. The Brazilian southpaw lives on energy, and this track, which features hammering guitars and passionate vocals, complements his dynamic, high-pressure fighting style.

Fans who have followed ‘The Natural’ since UFC Vegas 96 and UFC 301 know that as soon as they hear the tune, he is locked in and ready to hunt. The decision also represents Borralho’s cultural background. Brazilian fighters often incorporate their identities into all aspects of their fight presentation, and “Ultimo Dias” feels like a homecoming for him.

Beyond the cage, it conveys to fans that he is bringing his ferocious Brazilian attitude to Paris. As much as the fight is about rankings and title shots, walkouts like these add emotional depth to the battle, pitting Nassourdine Imavov’s calm resilience against Borralho’s explosive defiance. They set the stage for a contest that is as much about emotion as it is about technique.

Walkout songs of Benoît Saint Denis, Maurício Ruffy, and other fighters

If Imavov and Caio Borralho’s music reflects their own struggles, Benoît Saint Denis’ walkout pays tribute to his past. His mashup of “Le Chant des Commandos” and “Seine Saint-Denis Style” is as layered as his story. The former honors his time in the French Special Forces, recalling the discipline and brotherhood that shaped him long before MMA.

The latter, a gritty French rap anthem, roots him in his home turf, linking his military glory to the raw, unfiltered energy of Paris. Together, they create one of the most memorable and significant entrances in UFC history. And while Saint Denis’ walkout music is all about honor, Maurício Ruffy’s decision focuses more on classic adrenaline.

AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” is instantly recognizable, the type of song that electrifies an arena before the first punch is thrown. For Ruffy, who is still climbing the UFC ranks, the song heightens his presence at a large event like UFC Paris. It’s a universal fight anthem that raises excitement for fans while also sharpening his own mental edge. Given what’s at stake for him, a chance to boost his standing in the UFC, it’s a perfect pick.

Beyond them, the undercard features its own musical mosaic. Bolaji Oki walks out to The Game’s “Ali Boyame” (Instrumental), a track that is full of raw energy and sets the tone for his explosive style. Mason Jones chooses “Broken People” by Logic and Rag’n’Bone Man. Each option reveals something about these athletes’ mindsets: how they see themselves and how they want the public to react when they enter the Octagon.

Even veterans bring their own flavors. Modestas Bukauskas unleashes raw aggression with Giggs’ “Talkin Da Hardest,” while Paul Craig stays with the dramatic tones of Biffy Clyro’s “Victory Over the Sun.” Together, these choices create a soundtrack as diverse as the fighters themselves, an echo of the global stage that UFC Paris has become.