UFC’s approach in 2026 has been especially brutal, and not only in terms of producing fights. The company has also been pretty relentless in cleaning up its roster. This year, the promotion abruptly parted ways with rising talents like undefeated Farid Basharat, which raised plenty of eyebrows. Some top-ranked contenders such as Virna Jandiroba and Norma Dumont also found their way out of the roster. Continuing the trend, the UFC has parted ways with three more fighters in its recent roster purge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, UFC Roster Track reported that the promotion released three fighters from its roster: Giga Chikadze, Douglas Silva de Andrade, and Williams Gomis. The news was subsequently confirmed by prominent MMA journalist Adam Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though all three axed fighters have left a presence in the UFC in their own way, it won’t be a stretch to say that Giga Chikadze is the biggest name out of the three the promotion decided to let go.

Zuma March 8, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Featherweight Bout Giga Chikadze Red Corner vs Jamall Emmers Blue Corner at UFC 248. Las Vegas USA – ZUMA 20200308mdas253812 Copyright: xMarcusxStevensx

The Georgian fighter has been part of the UFC’s featherweight roster since 2019. Chikadze made his UFC debut against Brandon Davis at UFC Fight Night 160 in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2019 via split decision and quickly established himself as a force in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giga Chikadze went on an extensive winning streak, defeating divisional greats such as Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza. For a moment, the Tbilisi-based fighter looked like the future champion. However, he finally tasted adversity against Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision in January 2022 that changed the entire course of his UFC career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his loss to Kattar, the Georgian fighter managed to come back against Alex Caceres with a unanimous decision win in August 2023. But Chikadze couldn’t manage to win a single fight after his victory over Caceres.

From 2024 to 2026, Giga Chikadze ended up losing four fights in a row against Arnold Allen, David Onama, Kevin Vallejos, and most recently Joanderson Brito.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those consecutive losses diminished Chikadze’s value in the promotion even though he remained a veteran. Plus, he is 38 years old and holds no serious future in the promotion, and he was also out of the top 15 in the featherweight division when the UFC decided to cut him.

In the end, Giga Chikadze concluded his seven-year tenure in the UFC with a promotional record of 8-5 and an overall record of 15-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chikadze has yet to address what his future will be after getting axed from the UFC, but he recently competed in RAF Abu Dhabi against Zabit Magomedsharipov. Though he lost, the Georgian could explore a career in freestyle wrestling, and a move to PFL or boxing would be a viable option.

However, alongside Chikadze, the other two names cut from the roster were also considered prominent names in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other two fighters who got cut from the UFC

Giga Chikadze might be the most popular name in the UFC’s most recent roster cuts, but he is not the most tenured. That distinction goes to Douglas Silva de Andrade. The Brazilian made his UFC debut in 2014 with a loss against Zubaira Tukhugov in the featherweight division. After that loss, Silva dropped to 135 lbs and faced some of the toughest competition the division had to offer.

The 41-year-old squared off against Rob Font in the bantamweight division and lost via round 2 guillotine choke. Then, Silva secured a win against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and former 135 lbs champ Renan Barão via unanimous decision. However, the test against Petr Yan proved to be arduous as he conceded defeat via round 2 corner stoppage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the losses at 135, Silva again moved up to featherweight and fought Lerone Murphy but suffered another loss.

The Brazilian’s run was very lackluster, with his performances remaining inconsistent. However, the most damaging moment came when he tested positive for the prohibited substance furosemide, which triggered his suspension from February 28, 2025 – August 28, 2025.

Silva missed the entire 2025 season serving his suspension before returning to fight Javier Reyes at UFC Mexico in February 2026, but he suffered a first-round TKO loss. Eventually, the promotion was convinced the 41-year-old had nothing more to offer in the company and decided to part ways, ending Silva’s 12-year stint in the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, the list included the name of French fighter William Gomis. His departure from the promotion was a little surprising because, unlike the other two veterans, his career had not completely declined. But the French featherweight had a respectable 5-2 record in the UFC and went 2-2 in his last 4.

His last four fights ended in decisions, which perhaps failed to excite the promotion. That said, as the UFC’s roster cut continues and with a month remaining in the year, more could be coming down the line.