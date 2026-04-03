UFC Personality Nina Drama Breaks Down Over Torture Against Dogs in Georgia

This weekend, the world reacted in shock after news broke online that authorities in Georgia had started killing dogs by burning them alive. The incident came to light when local animal rights activist Tamaz Elizabarashvili posted a video showing activity at the Gori Municipal Shelter’s crematorium early in the morning, around 4:30. The video revealed the “terrible smell” of burning meat and fur. Soon after the video went viral, people across the globe started questioning the municipality’s actions. Amid the controversy, UFC personality Nina Drama also joined the discussion.

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On Thursday, Nina Marie Daniele, widely known as Nina Drama, who fans usually see doing lighthearted interviews and chatting with fighters backstage, shared her reaction to the devastating news on social media. She fought back tears in a video over four minutes long, which she posted on platforms including X and Instagram to raise her voice against the cruelty.

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UFC personality Nina Drama raises her voice for the missing dogs in Georgia

“Hey guys, um, it’s been brought to my attention a couple of days ago that,” Nina said, “um, the stray dogs in Georgia are being taken from the streets and burned alive in a crematorium. I’m trying to make this video without being emotional, but it’s really hard because I have so much love for Georgia, the people of Georgia… One of the most magical things about Georgia was just seeing all of the dogs in the streets so happy, healthy, and taken care of.”

“I’m here to help. Please send me everything you have-any information, any videos-send me everything. I’m going to do my absolute best to help in every way possible. I’m going to see how I can start my own foundation, maybe get a foundation in Georgia for the strays there so that they’re safe. I’m going to do everything I can.”

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Nina reacted strongly to the news because she had visited Georgia before and interacted with the dogs there. Although she cannot travel across Georgia at the moment, the Georgian people have already taken a stance and are actively preparing their response.

Georgians plan action to protect dogs amid rumors of mass killings

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The controversy began several weeks ago when dogs from different regions, including Tbilisi, started “disappearing from streets.” Georgian municipal authorities were secretly taking dozens of homeless dogs to start a pilot program funded with over GEL 4.6 million to sterilize, castrate, and vaccinate the animals.

Locals and animal rights activists held a rally from Tbilisi to Gori, accusing the National Food Agency of not releasing sterilized dogs into their natural habitat. They also alleged the agency took stray animals “without any records.” As usual, the authorities denied these claims.

Later, when news broke that the authorities allegedly killed and burned the dogs alive, they dismissed the claims as false and “lies.” They stated that the crematorium only burned “waste material” from operations and veterinary procedures, or animals that had already died. Even so, outrage against the Georgian municipal authorities continues to grow worldwide.

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As of now, the protestors have planned a rally for April 4 from Tbilisi to Batumi. Following the controversy, the FDA deputy head has said that any information about transferring dogs will now be posted on social media so that people will know where the dogs are being taken for sterilization and vaccination.

At the moment, the dog-killing controversy is grabbing major attention. So, what’s your take on these concerning matters? Drop your thoughts below.