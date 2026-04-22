UFC Perth Fight Cancelled After Nasty Training Injury

Tai Tuivasa was finally set for his homecoming. An opportunity to start fresh in front of a Perth audience that has always backed him. However, with only a few weeks out from UFC Perth, that plan has been blown off track.

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Sean Sharaf, his opponent, has been forced to withdraw due to a severe nose fracture sustained during training—one that’s far worse than a routine break and completely rules him out.

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“Sorry guys, I fractured my nose and won’t be able to fight May 2nd,” Sharaf wrote in the caption of his Instagram reel showing the injury. “Going to get it fixed; look forward to getting back in there soon.”

And the damage, as shown in the 3D medical imaging, wasn’t minor.

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A specialist who reviewed Sean Sharaf’s scan revealed that an old fracture, located along the lower-to-mid portion of the nasal bones, extending toward the anterior nasal spine and upper maxillary region, had healed properly.

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However, the new one, close to the medial orbital region, entirely disrupted the structure of his nose.

“That was your old fracture,” the doctor pointed out. “That one was all lined up.

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“But now this new fracture kicked this whole—this fragment of bone is kicked out, and then this part of the nasal bone is kicked in.”

It’s not the type of injury you can fight through. And this leaves Tai Tuivasa in a familiar but uncomfortable situation. With a six-fight losing streak and already under pressure to keep his spot on the roster, this was supposed to be his chance to turn things around.

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After all, since his last win back in 2022, he has lost successive fights to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Tallison Teixeira.

So, UFC Perth on May 2 presented a game-changing opportunity: Fighting at home, against a winnable opponent, with momentum finally within reach. Now he’s left waiting instead. The UFC is reportedly scrambling to find a replacement, and considering the nature of the heavyweight division, it is not impossible.

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Short-notice fights aren’t unusual here, and weight cuts aren’t as restrictive. However, time is ticking. Because ‘Bam Bam’ sees this as his last chance to stay in the UFC, a final opportunity to “give it all” just like he promised his son he would.

Tai Tuivasa’s statement post-6th defeat showed true intentions for UFC Perth

That urgency around finding a replacement opponent isn’t just about staying on the card—it’s rooted in everything Tuivasa has been carrying since his last fight. Because even before the Perth fight was announced, he had already revealed what this new chapter meant to him.

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‘Bam Bam’ didn’t hide his disappointment after losing for the sixth time in a row by dropping a unanimous decision to Tallison Teixeira.

“That hurts the soul more than any punches,” Tuivasa wrote on his social media. “I tried. I had a great camp looking forward to getting back in camp with the boys at Tripl3 MMA. So much to work on.

“Always big love to my supporters, especially the Aussie fans/crowd always cheering me on. I’m sorry for falling short again. F—— s— feeling.”

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But the most telling part was about his son.

“My poor boy has watched me get a hiding a few too many times now,” he continued. “But just like I always tell him, as long as you give it all you have and keep trying, that’s all that matters. As long as I’m doing this, I will always keep trying.

“Had a great week together taking him and showing da fings. Didn’t get the result son, but that is how life goes sometimes. I hope I take all the losses for mine.”

And that’s what differentiates this moment. Because the goal isn’t just about breaking a losing streak anymore. It’s about proving something deeper. That, despite six straight losses, he is still willing to go in and give everything he has.