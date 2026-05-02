UFC Perth Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Jack Della Maddalena, Carlos Prates, Beneil Dariush, and Others

UFC is all set to visit Perth for the fifth time in its promotional history with a banger card. The former welterweight champ, Jack Della Maddalena, returns to his home soil, facing a devastating opponent in Carlos Prates in the headliner. In the co-main event, Quillan Salkilld, a rising Aussie prospect, will look to enter the lightweight rankings by taking on Beneil Dariush. But other than the fights, the fighters will try to entertain the RAC Arena crowd with some awesome entrance music.

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Since entrance music plays a vital role in shaping the overall spectacle of a UFC event, let’s check out what songs we might hear at this week’s fight night. Starting with…

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What walkout songs have UFC Perth headliners used previously?

UFC Perth’s main attraction, the ex-170 lbs kingpin, Jack Della Maddalena, is famous for his high-octane walkout. ‘JDM’ has used AC/DC’s “TNT” for his walkout, and it has become so iconic that it’s highly likely he will come out to the same track at RAC Arena. On the other hand, Carlos Prates sticks to his Brazilian roots, walking out to “Marolento” by Puterrier feat. Borges.

Following the main event, Beneil Dariush is one of the well-known faces in Australia as a veteran of the sport. So far, ‘Benny’ has used Hillsong Worship’s “A Beautiful Exchange,” an upbeat religious song. As for Quillan Salkilld, not much is known about the dynamic Aussie’s entrance song.

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Imago MMA: UFC 315 – Muhammad v Della Maddalena May 10, 2025 Montreal, Quebec, CANADA Jack Della Maddalena blue gloves prepares to fight Belal Muhammad not pictured during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Montreal Bell Centre Quebec CANADA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20250510_jhp_bb5_0293

Now that we’ve got to know about the main and co-main event fighters’ entrance songs, the other fighters on the card won’t disappoint with their stellar walkout tracks.

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What music genres do UFC Perth fighters prefer for walkouts?

When it comes to walkout tracks, UFC fighters definitely have a very diverse taste. That holds true when we look at flyweight veteran Tim Elliott’s walkout music, which has been Johnny Cash’s song, “A Boy Named Sue.” Compare that to his opponent Steve Erceg using “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” by Jim Croce, and there’s definitely a striking contrast.

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Unfortunately, featherweight fighter Makhwan Amirkhani’s entrance song remains shrouded in mystery, but it’s regarded as an upbeat track. Similarly, his adversary Ollie Schmid’s walkout is not known yet. Still, we will soon find out what trackOllie prefers when the Aussie makes his UFC debut this weekend.

Following the 145 lbs bout, we finally come to the night’s anticipated heavyweight clash. Shamil Gaziev returns in UFC Perth to take on Brando Peričić on the main card. The Russian most notably paid homage to his home, Dagestan, with “My Dagestan” by Manarsha Hiraeva, so we expect that song to remain intact this weekend. On the flip side, Peričić had Israel Adesanya vibing to “Jowenna” by F1J1 in his last fight, so he likely won’t change that track.

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Lastly, Tai Tuivasa never fails to entertain fans with the pop hit “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk, and the heavyweight is once again expected to come out to that song. Well, his opponent, Louie Sutherland’s, walkout song is not widely known.

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That said, which of the UFC Perth walkout songs do you like the most?