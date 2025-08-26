UFC Pioneer Joe Rogan Stunned as Fake Friends Infiltrate Personal Life With Shady Tactics

Being a celebrity comes with a lot of perks. You gain fame, money, and a way more comfortable lifestyle than someone with an average job. But then, there’s also a security risk, especially of getting stalked by some obsessed fans, and it appears that UFC commentator-cum-podcast mogul Joe Rogan had an experience like that. His revelation about the incident has resurfaced on social media.

On his multi-million-dollar podcast, Joe Rogan has revealed many stories about some of the weirdest and strangest experiences he’s had in his life. But perhaps no experience can match the strangeness of the one that he spoke about on the #1936 JRE episode, where one of his friends was fooled by a complete stranger. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A “crazy” person once fooled Joe Rogan’s friend

While Joe Rogan did not reveal the name of the close friend he was talking about, he told his guests Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball that the unnamed friend once came across a person who claimed that he knew the 58-year-old. He proceeded to inform the UFC commentator about the person who claimed to know him during his days living in Boston, Massachusetts.

But when Joe Rogan asked him about the stranger’s name, he instantly called out the bluff because he did not have anyone in his social circle who went by that name. However, it was too late as the person who pretended to be Rogan’s friend had already gotten what he came for. He was able to take a picture with the 58-year-old’s friend and continued his schtick about being Rogan’s acquaintance until he was gone from there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I have a very good friend [Eddie Bravo] who texted me today. And he told me, ‘I’m here with this guy who knew you from Boston,’ and this and that and that and this. I say, ‘What’s his name?’ He tells me the name, I go, ‘That guy’s full of s–t. I don’t know that guy,'” said Joe Rogan. “And so, then he tells me that he took a picture with this guy, and the guy pretended that he was texting it to me. These are real people… they’re just crazy.”



AD

Well, people getting caught lying about knowing celebrities isn’t an uncommon phenomenon. And the fact that some of them are stalkers is an unsettling thought. But on the bright side, Joe Rogan has had some wholesome moments with fans as well, with one of them being the time when he acknowledged a fan account on social media.

Rogan once thanked a fan account channel

Joe Rogan was pretty close to celebrity chef-cum-author-cum-travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain. Sadly, the latter passed away after reportedly taking his own life in 2018, which left a lot of people heartbroken. The list included Joe Rogan, who, during his period of grief, came across a video posted by a fan account named Powerful Joe Rogan, which shared a video clip of the time when he and Bourdain went hunting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Thank you [Powerful Joe Rogan] (it’s a fan account) for putting these videos up,” said Joe Rogan on Instagram. Claiming that the hunting video left him emotional in the wake of his friend’s loss, the 58-year-old added, “They brought a tear to my eyes and made me thankful of the time I got to spend with such an amazing person. I feel extremely fortunate to have called him a friend.”

While some interactions with fans are great, others, not so much. There’s no doubt that celebrities are always under fans’ radars because there are those who can go above and beyond with their obsession. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts about Rogan’s story about the person who pretended to be his friend in the comments below.