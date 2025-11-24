UFC Pits Former Bellator Champion Against 36-Fight Veteran on Last Ever ESPN Card

Before Dana White and team wrap up their long-running partnership with ESPN, they’re making sure to go out with a bang. On December 13th, the UFC is gearing up to host its final event of the year. But it’s not just the last card of 2025. UFC Vegas 112 at the Apex will officially close out the promotion’s ESPN era. And the creative minds in the UFC war room decided that the curtain fall on the ESPN partnership set the perfect stage for Yaroslav Amosov’s UFC debut.

UFC Vegas 112 already looks stacked thanks to an exciting flyweight headliner. Manel Kape and Brandon Royval are set to clash at the Apex and the winner would absolutely chase the next title shot. And with that thrilling main event, the UFC has turned up the heat even more by matching former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov against 36-fight veteran Neil Magny in a welterweight clash.

Neil Magny vs Yaroslav Amosov set for UFC Vegas 112 event

The matchup was first reported by BestFightPicks, then confirmed by BigMarcel on X, “Neil Magny will fight Yaroslav Amosov at #UFCVegas112 on December 13th.” With that announcement, fans instantly locked in on this showdown.

At his peak, Yaroslav was a nightmare for anyone in Bellator. The Ukrainian stayed unbeaten for most of his career, and his only recent loss came in 2023 against Jason Jackson at Bellator 301. After that setback, ‘Dynamo’ stepped into free agency, and many expected him to choose the UFC. Once he landed on the roster, he fought one last time at CFFC 140, finishing Curtis Millender with an anaconda choke to push his record to 28-1.

On the other side, Neil Magny is also enjoying momentum as he rides a two-fight winning streak. In his last two fights, ‘Haitian Sensation’ beat Elizeu Zaleski in August, then edged Jake Matthews in a controversial fight at UFC Fight Night Perth. Despite only a short break since his last win, the longtime welterweight decided to return again to face a former champion in less than two months.

So on paper, the UFC’s final ESPN event looks incredible with Magny vs. Yaroslav added to the card. As for the favorite? We’ll find out as the event gets closer, but Dustin Poirier believes the Ukrainian is championship material.

Dustin Poirier believes Yaroslav Amosov will become a UFC champion

For years, fans have viewed Yaroslav Amosov as one of the best welterweights in the world and for good reason. The Ukrainian defeated fighters like Douglas Lima and Logan Storley twice during his Bellator run. Because of those wins, people have always wondered how ‘Dynamo’ would look inside the UFC. But if you ask Dustin Poirier, he’s expecting the Ukrainian to grab UFC gold sooner or later.

During a UFC 322 Q&A session, ‘The Diamond’ asserted, “Bro, he’s a beast! I think he’s gonna be a world champion. I think he’s gonna be a UFC world champion.” Yaroslav is only 32, still in his prime, and already has proven championship experience in Bellator, which is far from a small stage. But we have seen Bellator standouts lose their debuts this year in the UFC [Aaron Pico, Patchy Mix], and Amosov will have to be the exception to the rule.

Yaroslav also feels prepared to chase the belt immediately. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he made his intentions clear: “Yes, it’s now very big motivation for me. I hope they give me a contract, and I wanna show I can take this belt.” So the former Bellator king enters the UFC with plenty of hype and ambition. What do you see him achieving under Dana White’s banner?