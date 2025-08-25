UFC Pressure Speculated as Gable Steveson Abruptly Withdraws From Craig Jones BJJ Match

The grappling world was buzzing in anticipation for the ultimate showdown between Craig Jones and Gable Steveson at CJI 2 on August 30-31. Fans were eager to see which discipline would reign supreme! Wrestling or jiu-jitsu? Unfortunately, the Olympic standout suffered a toe injury just before the event, abruptly killing what could have been one of the most talked-about matchups in recent grappling history. For fans, Steveson’s last-minute withdrawal was hard to digest.

Craig Jones broke the news on Instagram, posting a picture of a toe with an American flag behind it, captioned: “Wrestlers are so tough. Not my big toe.” The post, dripping with humor, poked fun at Steveson while officially confirming the bout’s cancellation. Before long, the entire combat sports world was hyped about the most disappointing falling out of the summer.

Prominent combat sports journalist Luke Thomas took to X, writing: “Hard to tell what is and isn’t a ruse, but CJI 2 is this weekend, and Craig Jones is saying on IG that Gable Steveson has pulled out of his scheduled match with turf toe.” Soon after, confirmation arrived that Steveson would indeed not perform at the Craig Jones Invitational, leaving fans scratching their heads and speculating about the reasons behind the withdrawal. But then, fans started to realize something else.

The 25-year-old Olympian is currently scheduled to make his professional MMA debut against Braden Peterson on September 12 at LFA 2021, a fight seen as his official gateway to the UFC. Naturally, the timing of his CJI exit sparked theories about possible UFC influence, especially given Steveson’s MMA trajectory. Adding fuel to the fire, Craig Jones has openly criticized the UFC on several fronts, from fighter pay to antitrust issues. And that became another reason for the fans to trust this theory.

Adding further intrigue, several grappling insiders pointed out that Steveson was heavily promoted by WWE before shifting his focus to MMA, and his brand equity as an Olympic gold medalist makes him a priority prospect for the UFC. In that light, even a minor grappling injury in a non-MMA setting could be viewed as an unnecessary risk.

With Steveson pulling out, fans didn’t take long to connect the dots. Social media quickly erupted—from playful jokes to sharper, more pointed comments—showcasing just how invested the combat sports community was in this matchup. Let’s dive into some of the reactions!

Fans react to the UFC’s possible influence in the Craig Jones vs Gable Stevenson match cancellation

One fan quickly jumped in, writing, “UFC told him if he competes at CJI2 he’ll be blacklisted lol.” The implication was clear—Steveson has long had his eyes on the UFC. And some believe Dana White himself might have stepped in, making sure the Olympian avoided any potential roadblocks before entering the Octagon. Especially against Craig whom he might have some bone to pick.

That take was soon followed by another comment, “Seems a little sketchy considering we all know Gable will probably make his way to Contender Series at some point.” This fan wasn’t buying the simple injury narrative, hinting that Steveson could already be paving his way to a future spot on Dana White’s Contender Series. Something he wouldn’t want to jeopardize by walking in with a lingering injury.

Another user tried to keep it straightforward, “Gable has an MMA fight coming up later this month and probably wants to prioritize that.” Honestly, that seems like the most legitimate reason. At 25, if Steveson wants a fast-track entry into the UFC, he has to make a statement in his LFA debut on September 12. Safeguarding his health for that fight makes perfect sense. Still, not everyone was convinced. One fan summed up the skepticism in blunt fashion, “Can’t grapple but can fight a week later… weird.”

For now, Steveson hasn’t clarified his side of the story—whether it was purely about protecting his MMA debut or if there’s more behind the scenes. Until then, the debate rages on. And with Craig Jones leaning into the drama online, fans may end up more curious about CJI’s future cards than they were before this fallout. What do you think? Was the UFC pulling strings here, or was it just an unfortunate case of bad timing?