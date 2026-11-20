UFC’s second promotional visit to Qatar saw an almost unblemished showing on the scales. Just a day before the card gets underway at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena, 23 fighters successfully met their respective division limits during the official weigh-ins. However, one fighter ended up failing to make weight, inviting punishment through a purse deduction.

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At UFC Qatar prelims, Jake Matthews is set to face Tahir Abdullayev in a welterweight fight. During the weigh-ins, it was Abdullayev who became the only fighter to miss the weight. He toppled the welterweight division’s non-title bout limit of 171 lbs by one pound, tipping 172 lbs on the scale. On the other hand, Matthews hit a perfect 170 lbs.

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Despite the Azerbaijani fighter missing weight, the fight will still take place in the catchweight division. However, the UFC deducted 20% of Abdullayev’s purse and awarded it to Matthews for successfully making weight.

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For Abdullayev, this is the first time he has missed weight in the UFC. The 29-year-old’s last fight against Jefferson Nascimento was his promotional debut, and he didn’t miss the scale for that fight. His other weight miss outside the UFC was not widely reported. Still, there’s always a first time, and Abdullayev had to be penalized for his rule violation.

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As per UFC rules, the promotion can deduct a portion of the purse from a fighter if they miss weight before a fight. Depending on the egregiousness, the percentage of the penalty also goes up. Abdullayev exceeded the divisional weight limit by one pound, which cost him 20% of his purse. But in some cases, the promotion can deduct as much as 50% of the purse.

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For example, the UFC deducted half of Saimon Oliveira’s purse for his extreme 8-pound miss in the bantamweight division ahead of UFC Rio 2025.

UFC introduced the rule to prevent fighters from frequently missing weight by imposing punishment. Plus, the reward goes to the opponent for making weight successfully. Now, as the fight moves on, the Azerbaijani fighter holds some advantages in the fight.

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Following the official weigh-ins, UFC fighters rehydrate before stepping into the cage. That way they carry more weight than what they showed during the weigh-ins. This leaves Abdullayev with a total of 2 pounds over his opponent, giving him a little edge in being heavy during the grappling exchanges.

Also, his chin could absorb better shots as he remains comparatively less depleted. Still, being heavy doesn’t always guarantee a victory.

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Last year, the UFC Qatar show headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker featured all fighters making the weight. Unfortunately, the promotion couldn’t repeat that history before the card on November 21.

Yet, the marquee fights in this weekend’s fight card lineup proceeded with the fighters successfully making weight.

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UFC Qatar fighters who made weight

At the weigh-ins, all eyes were on the headliners, Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling, as they hit the scale. Both 205ers have never missed weight in their careers, but the anticipation was still there. Fortunately, though, Prochazka and Stirling weighed 205 each to make the main event official.

‘BJP’ is coming off a terrible first-round loss against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April, which cost him his chance to grab the light heavyweight belt once again. Ulberg tore his ACL mid-fight and still ended up knocking Prochazka out with a left hook in the first round.

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The Czech Republic fighter seeks redemption in his next fight, but Navajo Stirling would be a tough challenge. Stirling scored an insane first-round TKO win over former champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade and improved his undefeated record to 11-0. If Stirling defeats Prochazka, he would undoubtedly find himself closing in on a title shot.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling returns to take on vicious Kevin Vallejos in a featherweight contest. To be sure, both fighters made the exact 145 pounds on the scale.

‘Funkmaster’ has become a recognizable force in the featherweight division after getting back-to-back wins over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal, and it seems a win over Vallejos would set up a major clash against champion Alexander Volkanovski. The Argentinian is also riding a knockout win over Josh Emmett, a divisional great.

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Though it’s hard to say Vallejos would get a title shot if he beats Sterling in Qatar, another win over a top 5 contender would help.

Then comes another sought-after fight of the card. Brian Ortega would make his first walk as a lightweight fighter against Dan Hooker this weekend. ‘T-City’ hit the lightweight limit of 155.5, while his opponent Hooker weighed 156 pounds.

The entire UFC Qatar fighters’ weigh-in results are as follows:

Main Card

Light heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (205 lbs) vs. Navajo Stirling (205 lbs) – Main Event

Featherweight: Aljamain Sterling (145 lbs) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145 lbs) – Co-Main Event

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (156 lbs) vs. Brian Ortega (155.5 lbs)

Flyweight: Asu Almabayev (125.5 lbs) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (126 lbs)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (185 lbs) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (185.5 lbs)

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Prelims

Bantamweight: Aleksandre Topuria (136 lbs) vs. Santiago Luna (136 lbs)

Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev (262 lbs) vs. Tallison Teixeira (253 lbs)

Flyweight: Amir Albazi (126 lbs) vs. Alessandro Costa (126 lbs)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (170 lbs) vs. Tahir Abdullayev (172 lbs, missed weight)

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta (155.5 lbs) vs. Dom Mar Fan (156 lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay (205 lbs) vs. Alik Lorenz (205 lbs)

Lightweight: John Mitchell (155.5 lbs) vs. Shoaib Yousaf (156 lbs)

Despite the weight miss, the UFC Qatar card remains intact, keeping up the excitement among the fans.