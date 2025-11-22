UFC Qatar: Khabib’s Tajik Twin Dominates Paddy Pimblett’s Lightweight Teammate

The UFC launched its long-awaited Qatar debut at the ABHA Arena with a polished start, marking a significant step in the promotion’s expansion across the Middle East. The evening opened with a heavyweight clash between Denzel Freeman and Marek Buljo. Buljo started strong, but Freeman turned the tide and secured the win in a fight that fell a bit short of the early-card fireworks fans hoped for. Soon after, momentum picked up in the very next bout, a lightweight meeting between Nurullo Aliev and Shaqueme Rock.

The intensity, pace, and back-and-forth action immediately lit up the arena and signaled the true beginning of the night’s excitement. Aliev, often likened to Khabib Nurmagomedov because of his appearance and style, entered as a former Eagle FC champion, while Rock arrived hungry for his first UFC win under the guidance of Paddy Pimblett’s team. Right from the first exchange, ‘Tajik Eagle’ pressed forward with volume striking and relied on his two-fight UFC experience to control the tempo.

Rock showed heart but began to fade in the second round. At one point, Nurullo Aliev nearly wrapped up a D’arce choke, only for Shaqueme Rock to slip free at the last moment. By the third round, Aliev was firmly in command and ultimately closed the fight with a dominant 30-27 decision on the scorecards.

With this win, Nurullo Aliev extended his undefeated streak to 11 fights. While some may view his rise as sudden, Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted it years ago. Back in 2019, when Aliev was just 4-0, ‘The Eagle’ singled him out as a fighter with a bright future, and that prediction has proven accurate. Aliev continues to sharpen his wrestling and striking, steadily establishing himself as a serious lightweight prospect. Fans often compare him to Khabib in both appearance and fighting legacy, and the ‘Tajik Eagle’ has never objected to the comparison.

Nurullo Aliev speaks out on being compared to ‘The Eagle’

Every fighter wants to carve out their own name and reputation, rather than be defined by comparisons to bigger stars, especially after reaching a platform as prominent as the UFC. However, with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the situation is different. His career, defined by discipline and numerous achievements, naturally invites comparisons. At the same time, Tajik mixed martial arts star Nurullo Aliev doesn’t mind the association. He has mentioned several times that fans often mistake him for ‘The Eagle’, with some even asking for his autograph.

Reflecting on these comparisons back in 2023, Nurullo Aliev was candid, “They confuse me with Khabib everywhere. I go into shopping malls in America, and little kids come up and ask to take a photo. And I tell them, ‘I’m not Khabib, I’m Nurullo.’ I get mistaken for him a lot. People compare me to one of the legendary champions, and it’s flattering,” Aliev said at a press conference.

Today, just like MMA legend Nurmagomedov, Nurullo Aliev is steadily making his mark in the lightweight division. What do you expect from the ‘Tajik Eagle’? Share your thoughts below.