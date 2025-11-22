UFC Qatar Payouts: How Much Are Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Belal Muhammad, and Others Earning?

UFC Qatar is mere hours away. Arman Tsarukyan takes on Dan Hooker in a bid to secure a title shot against Ilia Topuria in the main event. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad looks to bounce back from his loss to Jack Della Maddalena with a fight against Ian Machado Garry. Before the action begins inside the Octogon, the public is curious about one thing in particular.

Fighter might look to build a legacy, but money is a driving factor for most athletes. And that’s exactly what they will do on Saturday night at the ABHA Arena in Doha. In case you were wondering how much these fighters are making for the night of action, here’s everything you need to know.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker payouts at UFC Qatar

Ahead of Tsarukyan and Hooker are ready for action, and their payouts reflect the magnitude of the matchup. The No.1 lightweight contender has steadily climbed the pay scale over recent years. Known for earning a base salary of around $90,000 per fight, the Armenian star has frequently boosted his totals with strong performances.

Like his $140,000 payday at UFC Fight Night 192 after collecting a $50,000 bonus. At major events such as UFC 300, Tsarukyan’s confirmed purse reportedly hovered around $220,000, excluding win bonuses or Dana White’s special $300,000 event bonus, which dramatically increased his take-home amount.

Dan Hooker, on the other hand, enters UFC Qatar as one of the highest-paid athletes on the card. The 35-year-old lightweight earned $336,000 in his fight against Jalin Turner, and for UFC 305, he secured a guaranteed $350,000, plus an additional $21,000 from Venum sponsors. In UFC Qatar, Hooker is classified under Tier 6 in the UFC Qatar fight week incentive structure.

This is the highest tier, earning $21,000 in promotional guideline compliance pay. Arman Tsarukyan sits in Tier 4, set to receive $11,000. Considering all that, Tsarukyan will receive somewhere around $300,000, excluding bonuses. Meanwhile, Dan Hooker will get $400,000, excluding bonuses.

Payouts for the rest of the Qatar card

Outside the high-profile names headlining UFC Qatar, the rest of the card features a wide spread of Fight Week Incentive Pay allocations across six promotional tiers. Twelve fighters fall into Tier 1, earning $4,000 each, including prospects like Almakhan, A. Topuria, and Izagakhmaev. Tier 2 features Orolbai, Gaziev, and Cerqueira, each collecting $4,500, while Tier 3 athletes Almabayev, Ulanbekov, and Horiguchi take home $6,000 apiece.

The mid-to-upper tier payouts start rising significantly with Tier 4, where Tsarukyan, Garry, Cortes-Acosta, Perez, and Dalby earn $11,000 each. In Tier 5, veterans Oezdemir, Menifield, and Hermansson receive $16,000. The highest non-main-event bracket, Tier 6, awards $21,000 to Dan Hooker and Belal Muhammad. These FWIP figures offer the first look at the event’s financial breakdown.

For Muhammad, against Leon Edwards, he made just over a million, but since his loss to Jack Della Maddalena must have brought that sum down. In his fight against Garry, he is expected to make $300,000. Meanwhile, Gary is said to have made $500,000 for his fight against Carlos Prates, so it could be somewhere around the same figure, if not slightly higher, at $600,000.

With fight night fast approaching, it appears the athletes on the card are already beginning to receive their event-related payouts. What do you make of these purse figures?