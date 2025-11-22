UFC Qatar Star, in His Second Stint With the Promotion, Flatlines TUF Winner in Round 1

UFC Qatar is shaping up to be an electric regional debut for the promotion. While the heavyweight bout on the preliminary card dragged the night a little, the middleweights heated the crowd once again. Ismail Naurdiev and Ryan Loder stepped up with a promise and hope to bounce back from their latest disappointing losses. But only ‘Berzdog’ stepped out of the cage conscious, literally!

This is not the Austrian-Moroccan fighter‘s first experience with UFC. His first four-fight stint with the promotion was 2-2. After a run with Brave CF, ‘Berzdog’ returned to the UFC with a glamorous UD win against Bruno Silva. However, the adrenaline from the high didn’t last long, losing against JunYong Park some time earlier this year. Back at the cage tonight, Naurdiev was ready to cement his place within the UFC, and so he did.

Ismail Naurdiev stuns the MMA world at UFC Qatar with his comeback

Ismail Naurdiev leaned on his powerful takedowns and precise strikes as he stepped into the Octagon. His intent was even sharper, with a focus on reading his opponent and controlling the distance. Loder seemed to mirror that, with the middleweights circling each other out well into the first round, throwing occasional jabs. Naurdiev found an opening and let loose a pounding right-hand hook that landed square on Loder’s jaw, knocking him out. The fight ended 1:26 into the first round.

Standing with a 2-1 record in his UFC return, Naurdiev stood true to the hype. And he did this in classic Naurdiev fashion, which is ripe with 12 KO wins and 15 first-round wins in 24 matches. Moreover, he established dominance against a proficient striker and wrestler like Loder. He defied odds, despite his 74 in reach stacked against Loder’s 76.5 in.

However, Ryan Loder brings an equally frightening skill set to his arsenal. The TUF 32 middleweight winner grabbed the title against Robert Valentin via TKO (elbows). This stands as a testimony to his promising striking, but he relies more on his wrestling. Tonight, however, that couldn’t help him bounce back from his loss against Azamat Bekoev in May this year.

As Naurdiev made it clear in the post-fight interview, the Moroccan fighter kept his focus taut on striking. “Was that always the game plan to come out here and just swing for the fences?” the reporter asked. “That was exactly the plan, but let me first say something, please. Salamu alaykum. I would like to thank a very, very special person to me — His Majesty Mohammed VI, our beloved King of Morocco,” Naurdiev’s response echoed across the Octagon.

However, this comeback wasn’t some dumb luck. Seems like a lot has changed since his last UFC stint.

Naurdiev’s first UFC stint left lessons

The first time the Moroccan fighter signed a contract with the fight organiser, he went 2-2 between 2019 and 2020. Nothing phenomenal or statement-worthy. However, when he returned in the Octagon against Bruno Silva on UFC 308, something in the air had shifted. He employed an aggressive strategy, relying heavily on strikes, especially his kicks. He finished some noteworthy takedowns, chasing submissions when he found the openings. Overall, he showcased a well-rounded comeback to the UFC, defeating Silva through decision.

In Naurdiev’s own words, he explained the gaps he had during his last UFC run. “This was also the problem in the UFC. I tried to look good for the UFC,” Naurdiev said. “I tried to look good for the people because I heard a lot of things like they don’t like wrestling, they don’t like grappling and the UFC likes to watch a real fight, stand and bang and KO’s. I was only focused on this.”

“When I focused too much on this, it just doesn’t work. If I just go into the cage and I’m focused just to fight. Don’t be crazy. Just fight. Just do your best and that’s it. I’m really different. This time, I will be smart and I will do anything I can to win,” Naurdiev explained the shift in his perspective.

He also admitted how he disrespected some of his opponents back then. Surely, ‘Berzdog’ seems to have taken his lesson, echoing sportsmanship in his post-fight interview. Can this UFC run finally lead to the top ranks?