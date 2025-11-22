UFC Qatar Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Belal Muhammad, and Others

UFC Qatar has officially arrived, and it’s coming in hot. Following a fiery press conference that saw Arman Tsarukyan headbutt Dan Hooker, the anticipation surrounding their showdown has boiled over. However, they’re not the only ones ready to electrify Saturday night at the ABHA Arena in Doha.

In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad looks to rebound from his loss to Jack Della Maddalena earlier this year as he steps in against Ian Machado Garry. And as always, fans aren’t just hyped for the fights, they’re buzzing about the walkout music that will set the tone before the warriors make their way to the Octagon.

Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker’s walkout songs

Walkouts often reveal a fighter’s mindset, identity, and the energy they want to carry into battle. And for Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker, their song choices say everything about who they are inside the Octagon. Tsarukyan consistently leans into his heritage and warrior spirit with his iconic walkout track ‘Yarkhusta,’ a traditional Armenian warrior song.

The 29-year-old has used it throughout several of his UFC appearances, including his bouts against Mateusz Gamrot, Joel Alvarez, and even his debut against Islam Makhachev. Far more than a song, Yarkhusta symbolizes unity, strength, and the deep-rooted fighting culture of Armenia. For Tsarukyan, it’s a reminder of where he comes from.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, brings a very different flavor to his walkouts. ‘The Hangman’ has cycled through a diverse playlist over his UFC career, from 50 Cent’s ‘God Gave Me Style’ to Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Working Class Man,’ and even ‘Son of the Dirty South’ with Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll. He’s also used high-energy tracks like ‘Who I Smoke.’

Two fighters, two worlds, and two walkout styles that perfectly capture their fighting identities. Now, moving on to the co-main event.

Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry’s walkout songs

Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry have some of the most distinctive walkout music choices in the UFC. For Belal, his walkouts often reflect his identity and message. He has repeatedly chosen ‘My Blood is Palestinian’ by Dami Falasteeni or Mohammed Assaf, most notably in wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Dhiego Lima.

At times, he’s switched things up—walking out to Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ against Stephen Thompson or bringing a gritty vibe with DMX’s ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ in his bout with Vicente Luque. Tracks like ‘We Ready’ by Archie Eversole have also highlighted his competitive mindset. Ian Machado Garry, meanwhile, leans toward emotion and atmosphere.

In his win over Geoff Neal, he entered to ‘Layla’ by Derek & the Dominos, while earlier in his career, he was strongly associated with Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church,’ a song that became part of his rise.

Clearly, these fighters are coming to entertain fans not just with the action inside the Octagon, but also with their walkout music. Which one are you most excited about?