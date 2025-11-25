UFC Rankings After Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan Cracks P4P; Cortes-Acosta and Ian Garry Move Closer to Title Shots

Nobody expected the UFC’s Qatar debut to feel like a turning point. It was supposed to be a scenic experiment, a new market, a clean card, a calm entry into the Middle East. Instead, UFC Fight Night 265 erupted into one of the most thrilling cards of the year. The shift was instant: the prelims had barely begun when the crowd energy flipped from polite anticipation to roaring chaos.

And as Kyoji Horiguchi walked into the Octagon for his first UFC fight in nine years, fans realized they weren’t watching just another Fight Night; they were witnessing a statement event.

Four of the five main-card fights ended inside the distance, and three of those finishes from Arman Tsarukyan, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, underlining just how explosive the debut in Qatar really was.

Then Myktybek Orolbai followed it up with a spectacular welterweight knockout. Orolbai needed less than a round to flatten Jack Hermansson, stopping him by KO at 2:46 of the first and reinforcing his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous new names.

Shortly after, Waldo Cortes Acosta delivered a clean heavyweight finish. Meanwhile, Ian Garry and Belal Muhammad pushed each other in a tense co-main event. Finally, Arman Tsarukyan capped the evening with a strong showing in the headliner. Every moment hit its mark, making the debut in Qatar feel like a milestone event. Now that the dust has settled, the UFC has released its updated rankings.

Ian Garry Moves Closer to Islam Makhachev Clash as Arman Tsarukyan Jumps Into P4P

It hasn’t even been a month since Islam Makhachev became a two-division champion, claiming the welterweight belt with a victory over Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden in UFC 322. But already, the Russian star is feeling the pressure from Irish contender Ian Garry. In his next big moment, ‘The Future’ made a strong statement for a title shot, outclassing former champion Belal Muhammad with sharp defense and crisp low-leg kicks.

According to UFCStats, Garry out-landed Muhammad 72–56 in significant strikes and did most of his damage to the legs, with nearly 34% of his offense targeting the calf and thigh compared to Muhammad’s 11%. On top of that, he stuffed every takedown attempt, neutralizing Muhammad’s wrestling and cruising to a unanimous 30–27, 30–27, 29–28 decision.

With a decision win, Ian Garry rises to No. 2 in the welterweight rankings, while Belal Muhammad drops to No. 5. Meanwhile, despite being out of the Octagon for nearly 11 months, Shavkat Rakhmonov also climbs to No. 3, nudging Michael Morales down to No. 4. Interestingly, Carlos Prates, despite his win at UFC 322, falls out of the top 5. In the lightweight division, things remain largely unchanged, but Arman Tsarukyan makes a significant impact on the pound-for-pound list, jumping to 13th.

Looking at the flyweight division, there were notable changes. Asu Almabayev, who submitted Alex Perez with a guillotine choke at UFC Qatar, rises to No. 7. Meanwhile, Japanese MMA legend Kyoji Horiguchi, returning to the UFC after a long hiatus, claims the No. 8 spot following a dominant win over Dagestani phenom Tagir Ulanbekov.

The division also welcomes Lone’er Kavanagh into the top 15. In the heavyweight ranks, UFC veteran Waldo Cortes-Acosta moves up to No. 5, putting himself in direct contention with division champion Tom Aspinall.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta eyes heavyweight title after UFC Qatar performance

The UFC heavyweight spotlight is squarely on veteran Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who has been starring in main events amid a growing rivalry with reigning champion Tom Aspinall and his team. Earlier this year, the Dominican fought five times, but nothing matched the intensity of his recent schedule. In November alone, Cortes-Acosta stepped into the Octagon twice, first at UFC Vegas on November 1 and then at UFC Qatar on November 22.

At UFC Qatar, taking the fight on just two days’ notice, ‘Salsa Boy’ made an immediate impact by knocking out Shamil Gaziev in the first round, quickly turning into a fan favorite. Following the win, he set his sights on Tom Aspinall, who had recently defended his title against Ciryl Gane in a no-contest bout at UFC 321.

With a potential rematch in the works, Cortes-Acosta positioned himself as Tom Aspinall’s next challenger. “If Tom Aspinall doesn’t want to fight Ciryl Gane because of the eye incident or anything else, I’m here for him,” Cortes-Acosta said. “If he doesn’t feel comfortable with the rematch, give me the shot. I want to fight next month, December 13, to build more of my legacy and my history. I’m ready for everything.”

As the heavyweight division heats up, could a showdown between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Tom Aspinall deliver the intensity fans are craving? Share your thoughts below.