UFC Rankings: Final 2025 Update Brings Major Shake-Ups as New Title Challenger Emerges

UFC Vegas 112 at Las Vegas, Nevada, was a leaderboard reset, with the rankings finalizing at the year-ending gauntlet. Stringing together thrilling matchups and exciting finishes, the fight night has flipped around a few key stats, starting right with the Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape main event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The flyweights finally met on December 13, after their June fight was cancelled due to Kape’s broken foot. The blitz bout ended right as the anticipation rose, with a quick first-round KO, 3:18 into the round. That marked his loud arrival to the UFC flyweight title scene as one of the elites, with the latest rankings update being the cherry on top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manel Kape enters the elite list alongside other fighters

The bout started evenly for both fighters, still on their feet. However, a powerful right hook from Kape had Royval greeting the mats. A few more strikes from the top, and the referee had to step in with a TKO win for Kape. That one-sided win propelled Kape to No. 2 in the latest flyweight rankings.

Now, Kape sits only behind Alexandre Pantoja, who dropped his belt to Joshua Van after a freak elbow injury. Brandon Royval, in contrast, fell two spots, sitting at No. 4, right after Japan’s Tatsuro Taira. This leaderboard shift has ignited talks about a title fight against Joshua Van, while Royval is biting the dust.

Vegas brought a lot more twists in other divisions, including the featherweight top 15 contenders. In the undercard, Kevin Vallejos brought the fireworks in a striking masterclass against Giga Chikadze despite his immense size disadvantage, getting a KO (spinning backfist) win in the 2nd round. With that dominant win, he entered the list at No. 13, ahead of Dan Ige and David Onama. Chikadze slid off the list completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the Vegas fight night, December brought numerous other changes to the leaderboard before kicking off its 2026 season with Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 324.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

UFC 323 has crowned new titleholders

Just a week before the Vegas fight night, UFC 323 flipped some massive narratives, none bigger than Merab Dvalishvili‘s title reign ending against Petr Yan in their duology. Yan clinched the bantamweight belt in a dominant UD win against Dvalishvili, which resulted in a face full of stitches for the latter.

Despite this loss, Dvalishvili (No. 7) gained a spot in the P4P rankings, swapping places with Tom Aspinall (No. 8), who fell back one spot. Dricus du Plessis (No. 11) also swapped spots with Joshua Van (No. 12), the new flyweight king. However, on the flyweight rankings, Van toppled Alexandre Pantoja from his throne after the latter lost his UFC belt at UFC 323.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the shift in belt holders, UFC 323 propelled Payton Talbott in the bantamweight rankings to No. 11 after his statement-worthy win over former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Talbott claimed the bout via UD, a huge milestone for the up-and-coming star against a respected veteran like Cejudo, who fought his retirement bout at UFC 323. Montel Jackson also joined the list at No. 15, pushing Marcus McGhee out.

Two levels above 135 lbs, the welterweight division also saw some movement. Islam Makhachev stands firm as the division champion after claiming his second UFC belt against Jack Della Maddalena last month. Below those two names, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry swapped the 2nd and 3rd places, with Garry suffering a setback. For someone who grabbed a decent win in Dubai to challenge Makhachev, that title fight looks further away for the Irishman with the latest changes.

Towards the bottom of the welterweight ladder, Geoff Neal and Colby Covington also swapped their spots, with Neal gaining one ranking at No. 13. Across the women’s flyweight rankings, only Erin Blanchfield and Miranda Maverick have made significant shifts, both rising by one spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, 2025 took the UFC scene by storm, crowning new champions while veterans took a backseat. With the White House event in sight now, 2026 is gearing up to bring even more status-quo-challenging matchups. Which fights are you most excited to watch? Comment below.