UFC Rankings Update: Volk Surpasses Alex Pereira, Paddy Pimblett No Longer Top 5, Shavkat Removed

The results of UFC 325, which took place last weekend, have changed the landscape of UFC, with an update in the rankings. While the UFC updates its rankings on Tuesdays after its weekend events, there were some major changes and updates after UFC 325. After defending the featherweight championship, Alexander Volkanovski climbed the ranks in the pound-for-pound list.

Apart from the main event, Dan Hooker, Mauricio Ruffy, Benoit Saint Denis, among others, featured in the undercard of UFC 325. The outcomes of these bouts impacted the rankings. Interestingly, a few fighters who did not compete on the card, like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Iasmin Lucindo, also saw changes in their positions on the UFC athletes’ rankings list.

Updated UFC rankings revealed

In a major update in the UFC’s welterweight division, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been removed from the list. This may be due to Rakhmonov’s ineligibility to compete for the coming months due to an injury. With his departure, Michael ‘Venom’ Page entered the list in 15th position.

Meanwhile, with his eighth UFC featherweight title fight win, Alexander Volkanovski yet again moved closer to the top pound-for-pound spot. In the updated rankings, he claimed the no. 3 position after crossing UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Apart from that, the undercard fighters also moved across the rankings.

After defeating Dan Hooker in the co-main event, Benoit Saint Denis made a big jump to no. 5. Meanwhile, Hooker lost two places and dropped to no. 8 in the UFC lightweight rankings. Mauricio Ruffy entered the top 10 at the no. 9 position, while Rafael Fiziev fell two spots to no. 11. Amid these changes in the 155 division, Paddy Pimblett also dropped down to the no. 6 position.

Apart from that, in the heavyweight division, Tallison Teixeira moved four spots to no. 11. But Tai Tuivasa, with yet another defeat, reached the last-ranked position, 15. But this isn’t all; another major shakeup took place in the UFC strawweight division, and it was for a concerning reason.

UFC strawweight Iasmin Lucindo gets removed from rankings

Iasmin Lucindo was soaring through the UFC strawweight rankings after winning five out of her seven fights in the promotion. Her last bout was against Angela Hill, where she won via unanimous decision. But what unfolded a few weeks after that fight has put a pause on Lucindo’s career.

After an out-of-competition sample collection on Sept. 24, 2025, Lucindo tested positive for the presence of mesterolone. It is reportedly an anabolic steroid that is primarily used to treat low testosterone. And due to this, the UFC immediately removed Lucindo from her scheduled bout against Gillian Robertson in December 2025.

Now, as a result of the positive drug test, Lucindo has been levied a nine-month suspension, which starts from September 2025 and ends in June 2026. The official announcement was made last Wednesday by UFC anti-doping partner Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD).

Consequently, Lucindo has also been removed from the UFC strawweight rankings, with Mizuki making her the new entrant at the 15th spot.

With the major shakeups following UFC 325, ‘Volk’ now looks forward to the UFC Fight Night in London, where Lerone Murphy will face Movsar Evloev in a potential number one contender match. With that said, Rakhmonov might be out for a long time given his removal from the rankings. Do let us know which of the changes shocked you the most in the comments below!