UFC Referee Responds to Resurfaced Footage of a Burglar Assaulting an Elderly Man

UFC referee Marc Goddard was left heartbroken and seething with rage after disturbing footage of a burglar assaulting an elderly man went viral. In January, 2026, a burglar reportedly identified as John Coker from the UK broke into the home of an elderly person, posing as a fire alarm engineer. The clip showed the burglar punching the old man to the ground before rummaging through his belongings.

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Months after the incident, London & UK Street News posted the video on X, leaving UFC referee Marc Goddard outraged as he responded to the resurfaced video.

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“When I see these sorts of things, not only am I shaking with rage but genuinely crying with anger too,” Goddard wrote on X. “You see, it’s one thing to be the level of SCUM to break into & rob anyone like this, no less an old man, but to needlessly physically assault the defenceless victim too is a WHOLE other level.

“This is where I would gladly & I do mean GLADLY facilitate, allow & gleefully spectate this worthless piece of s—t get torn apart in a TRUE act of violent retribution. That is the only way to deal with subhuman RATS of this nature. A life-altering beating that changes his very existence and very will to ever consider sinning like this again. The end.”

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Goddard’s scathing response came after the outlet shared footage of the incident months after it occurred. The UFC referee’s reaction also made it clear that he wanted to see the assailant face violent punishment, and it’s not difficult to understand why.

The elderly man looked completely helpless while the assailant showed no signs of humanity, leaving the UFC referee visibly shaken by the footage. However, subsequent developments suggested that the burglar would eventually face justice.

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Imago Sahara Casino and Resort LAS VEGAS, NV – December 8: Marc Goddard walk the red carpet as they arrive at Sahara Casino and Resort for Fighterss Only World MMA Awards on December 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2212091337877_UFC282_weighins

An Instagram post by Channel 5 News shared further details about the incident. The outlet referenced the victim’s daughter, Shivs Cheezman, and her Facebook post, which confirmed that police arrested Coker and his brother within 48 hours after the burglary at her elderly father’s home.

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Cheezman apparently affirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service charged Coker with burglary and a separate offence of violence. The prosecution also reportedly secured a sentence of four years and eight months for the assailant. However, following a successful appeal, that sentence was increased to nine years and eight months.

She also reportedly outlined Coker’s crimes and revealed that the man had attacked a 79-year-old woman on the same day he assaulted her elderly father. Furthermore, her post claimed that Coker had 172 previous convictions, over 80 of which involved offences against elderly people.

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The Instagram post by Channel 5 further explained that Cheezman had initially avoided sharing the footage on social media because of the legal proceedings, and she said it was finally the right time for her to publicize the clip.

“For nine months dad has had to live with what happened that day, he hasn’t left the house since that day while respecting the court process and keeping this footage off social media. Today, I can finally share it, with dad’s consent. So please share this far and wide.”

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“People need to see exactly what can happen when someone knocks on the door claiming to be an engineer or other trusted professional. Please show this to your elderly parents, grandparents, neighbours and anyone vulnerable who lives alone.”

Well, that was undoubtedly a shockingly horrible ordeal for the elderly man. However, ordinary citizens aren’t the only ones who fall victim to burglaries. Even professional fighters aren’t immune. And by fighters, we mean a UFC heavyweight.

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane lost thousands after burglary

Burglars certainly have no shortage of courage when carrying out their criminal acts. However, it takes a different level of audacity to target the home of a UFC heavyweight champion. Well, that unfortunate incident happened to Ciryl Gane, who’s set to face Josh Hokit at UFC 334 this weekend.

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The incident took place three years ago when Gane faced Sergei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 226. Hours after the Frenchman knocked out his opponent in front of his home crowd at the Accor Arena, Le Parisien reported that locals alerted police to a burglary at an apartment in Nogent-sur-Marne.

According to an MMA Junkie report, the burglars stole Gane’s expensive Rolex watch, jewellery, and several other valuables, with the total estimated damage reaching around $162,000.

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Le Parisien reported that one of the common tactics used by burglars is to target high-profile athletes when they are away from their residences. However, a particularly surprising twist emerged when the French outlet suggested that someone from Gane’s camp had allegedly helped the burglars.

“It is possible that the thugs have carried out scouting or that someone from the sportsman’s entourage has informed them about his schedule,” the person said.

The incident once again shows why personal safety should be the top priority, as danger can come from anywhere.