UFC Refused Conor McGregor’s Request for Desired Comeback Opponent, Manager Reveals

For years, Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler remained the Irishman’s comeback fight. However, that has since changed completely. Now, ‘The Notorious’ is scheduled to return against Max Holloway in a decade-old rematch at UFC 329 in July. While the matchup itself generated massive excitement, questions still lingered about why the UFC ultimately refused the Chandler bout after having the lightweight veteran wait around for almost two years. Recently, McGregor’s manager shed some light on the situation.

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The former UFC two-division champion’s long-time manager and Paradigm Sports CEO, Audie Attar, revealed that the UFC ultimately turned down the Michael Chandler fight because the matchup simply did not make sense to the promotion.

“Look, Conor really wanted to give that to Michael Chandler,” Attar told MMA Junkie. “He just felt Michael deserved it after going through the show, experiencing that camp, and then dealing with the unfortunate injury and cancellation of the fight. So, Conor really wanted that to happen.

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“We did everything. We tried to push it. At the time, it just didn’t make sense for the UFC, but it doesn’t mean it may not happen in the future. Michael has a great fight ahead of him at the White House event. We wish him the best. We want to see him succeed. So, it could become a reality.”

It seems that despite the Irishman’s request to have the fight against Chandler, the UFC felt the matchup lacked the oomph necessary to generate enough hype for McGregor’s return. The choice might have something to do with his recent form.

Currently sitting on a three-fight losing streak, Michael Chandler holds a 2–5 record in the promotion, not really the kind of opponent that excites fans when it comes to their biggest star’s return. With his loss to Paddy Pimblett in April 2025, the UFC likely had no incentive to pit Chandler against McGregor anymore.

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Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA Nov 13 2016 New York New York u s Eddie Alvarez Red Gloves vs Conor The Notorious McGregor Blue Gloves during UFC 205 AT Madison Square Garden MMA 2016 UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Zuma

Even Dana White seemingly put much of that speculation to rest during an interview with Complex News, where he stated that the UFC had moved on from McGregor vs. Chandler. Initially, there was confusion over whether White meant specifically for the White House event or for the matchup entirely. But once Chandler was officially booked against Mauricio Ruffy for June 14, it became increasingly clear that McGregor’s next opponent would not be him.

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With McGregor’s opponent not being Chandler and someone who is in a much better form than him, many expect Max Holloway to beat McGregor fairly easily. Despite this, the Irishman’s camp firmly believes he is capable of pulling off a statement performance in his long-awaited return.

Conor McGregor’s manager hopes for a vintage show at UFC 329 against Max Holloway

Ahead of McGregor’s International Fight Week return, the hype surrounding the comeback has been massive. However, the matchup against Max Holloway has also drawn some criticism, largely because the Hawaiian has remained far more active than ‘The Notorious’ over the last few years. For the Irishman, who is returning after a five-year layoff, concerns over ring rust could potentially create an even wider competitive gap.

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McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, recognizes that despite both fighters sharing similar levels of experience and star power, Holloway’s activity could become a major factor in the fight. Even so, Attar believes the former two-division champion’s preparation will ultimately bridge that gap and deliver a memorable showdown on July 11.

“I think it’s a tough matchup,” Attar said in the same interview. “I think when you’re out as long as Conor’s been out for, you’re taking on a formidable opponent, same age, same experience, but one guy has been very active. But I’m also confident in the preparation Conor’s putting in. I’m confident in where his head and his heart is, and I’m confident that come fight night, the fans are going to be very happy with that fight.”

Indeed, fans will be hoping for a fight worth remembering for years. However, at the moment, Max Holloway remains a heavy favorite on the odds heading into the matchup. Even so, there is no shortage of McGregor believers across the MMA world, as Ilia Topuria recently backed the Irishman to defeat the Hawaiian.

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With the former BMF champion standing across from him, McGregor faces an entirely new challenge in his comeback fight. And if he manages to successfully pass that test, the promotion could eventually match him up against legitimate contenders in the welterweight division, with future title contention potentially in mind.