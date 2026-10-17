UFC Releases Statement on Female Fighter Suspended for 6 Months Over Doping Violation

UFC strawweight fighter Jaqueline Amorim has received a six-month suspension from the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) agency after adverse findings in 2 separate tests. CSAD collected her samples on July 29 and once again on August 17, 2026, in Florida, with the results revealing low levels of the banned substance ostarine.

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Following Amorim’s doping violation, the UFC has finally issued a statement regarding her suspension.

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“Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Jaqueline Amorim of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP),” the UFC’s statement read. “Amorim tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents. Ostarine is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List.

“Ostarine was detected in out-of-competition samples collected from Amorim on July 29, 2026, and August 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Because the second sample was collected before Amorim was notified of the adverse analytical finding from the first sample, the two findings were combined into a single violation. During CSAD’s investigation, Amorim provided full and complete cooperation as defined under the UFC ADP.”

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The UFC’s statement clarified that CSAD tested Jaqueline Amorim shortly after her first-round submission victory over Loma ‘Lookboonme’ at UFC Macau on May 30. The statement also indicated that CSAD notified her about the adverse findings only after the second test was done in August. As a result, her 2 findings were treated as a single violation rather than two separate violations.

Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Jaqueline Amorim prepares to fight Sam Hughes in their women strawweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Despite Amorim testing positive for ostarine, the UFC’s statement made it clear that the findings involved minuscule amounts of the substance, which investigators suspect may have originated from her dietary supplements, and did not indicate intentional use.

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Plus, the investigation suggested that the Brazilian fighter’s history of clean tests and the low levels of ostarine detected helped to determine that her exposure was not intended to gain any performance advantage.

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“After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with exposure to low-level ostarine contamination rather than intentional use,” the statement added. “This determination was based on several factors, including Amorim’s testing history, the low levels of ostarine detected in both samples, her use of multiple dietary supplements that had not been third-party tested and certified, and the documented prevalence of ostarine contamination in dietary supplements worldwide.

“The evidence also did not indicate that Amorim’ exposure provided her with any significant performance advantage.”

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After reviewing all the evidence surrounding the strawweight fighter’s doping violation, the UFC’s statement confirmed that her suspension would run from August 17, the date of her second sample collection, until February 17, 2027, making her period of ineligibility 6 months.

For Amorim, this will be a significant period away from competition. She has built an impressive 5-2 record in the UFC, beating credible fighters such as Loma Lookboonme, Polyana Viana, Vanessa Demopoulos, Cory McKenna, and Montserrate Conejo Ruiz. Her 2 losses came against Sam Hughes and Mizuki.

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While Amorim had been enjoying a decent run, this period of inactivity could halt her momentum. Nevertheless, she is expected to return next year after avoiding a longer suspension.

However, Jaqueline Amorim isn’t the only UFC fighter to come under the spotlight for a doping violation this year.

UFC fighters who received doping suspensions in 2026

Besides Jaqueline Amorim, her fellow strawweight fighter Iasmin Lucindo also received a suspension for a doping violation. CSAD suspended her after she tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited anabolic agent. Similar to Amorim’s case, the authorities could not determine whether the adverse finding in Lucindo’s case resulted from intentional use.

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However, a major difference between their suspensions was their duration. Lucindo faced a 9-month suspension following an investigation that lasted from September 24, 2025, to June 2026.

Currently, Lucindo is scheduled to face Nicolle Caliari at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev on October 24, 2026. However, not everyone gets off lightly following a doping violation.

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Kamaru Usman’s elder brother, Mohammed Usman, also tested positive for highly elevated testosterone levels and the banned peptide BPC-157.

Initially, Usman received a standard 2-year suspension for violating the anti-doping policy. However, the authorities later extended his suspension by 6 months, bringing the total to 2.5 years, for attempting to make false statements to CSAD.

The UFC subsequently parted ways with Mohammed Usman as well.

Fortunately for Amorim, she reached an agreement with the commission that kept her punishment limited. In 6 months, she will be eligible to return to action.