UFC Reportedly Eyes Ex-Bellator Champion to Face Ian Garry Next

Ian Garry’s next appearance inside the Octagon remained somewhat blurry after he suffered a unanimous decision loss in a competitive showdown vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 in August. Even so, the Irishman could be in for a stern challenge, with the UFC reportedly eyeing a former champion for his return.

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MMA content creator Kevin K posted on X that UFC could potentially pit Garry vs. ex-Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov next.

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“🚨FIGHT NEWS🚨Ian Garry vs Yaroslav Amosov Is In The Works To Happen Next. 📰: Best Fight Picks,” he wrote on the social media platform.

As of now, the UFC has not yet confirmed the fight. However, some social media reports suggest the welterweight clash is targeted for UFC 335 on December 12, which is a little over one month away.

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However, prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently hinted that ‘The Future’ has a fight lined up “in a month,” though he didn’t share any further details. Still, it definitely makes sense for the promotion to stage this fight at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The UFC originally planned Bo Nickal vs. Joe Pyfer’s middleweight showdown for UFC 335 on the main card. But Nickal disclosed his fight against Pyfer was shifted to headline a Fight Night event following a call from the UFC brass during a political rally in Ohio.

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Imago Credits: Imago

With UFC 335 left with a vacant spot, a Garry vs. Amosov showdown could swiftly fill that gap and effectively captivate fans’ attention.

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For a while, Ian Garry rallied hard to face Michael Morales to establish himself for a second title shot. But UFC poured cold water on the 28-year-old’s plans by scheduling Morales vs. Carlos Prates for the interim 170 lbs title at the UFC 336 co-headliner.

Though it would have made sense for #2-ranked Garry to fight someone closer to his rank, the #13-ranked Amosov presents challenges for him.

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The Ukrainian is a legend outside the UFC because of his track record in Bellator. During his Bellator run from 2018 to 2023, Amosov posted an 8-1 record. However, the 33-year-old is known for winning the promotion’s welterweight belt by beating Douglas Lima via unanimous decision at Bellator 260 in June 2021. Amosov also boasts an overall 30-1 record.

Yaroslav Amosov made his UFC debut in December last year and defeated notable opponents like Neil Magny and Joel Alvarez.

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On the other hand, Ian Garry suffered the second loss of his career vs. Makhachev, but he still holds a record of 17-2 that’s again very solid, sufficient to compete in the UFC.

Despite the welterweight showdown looking intriguing on paper, the fight has no official tag yet. But if somehow the UFC couldn’t make the Amosov fight, there are some other showdowns left to explore for Ian Garry.

Other fights the UFC can look to for Ian Garry’s return

For Garry, his next fight would attract more attention if it happens against a new opponent. A rematch against Shavkat Rakhmonov wouldn’t be a bad idea. However, the Irishman facing a fresh name would always open up more possibilities.

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With that in mind, the winner of Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim, scheduled to take place on November 7th, could challenge Garry. Both fighters would present new and distinct challenges for ‘The Future’.

Brady is a seasoned grappler coming off a decisive victory against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328 in May. So, he could pose a threat on the ground. On the flipside, Gabriel Bonfim’s stand-up game has propelled his current winning streak to 5, and he could definitely hand Garry a challenge in striking.

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Alongside that, Mike Malott has emerged as one of the strong contenders in the welterweight division. The Canadian recently scored a highlight-reel finish against Buckley by knee at UFC Edmonton on October 17th. So, his stock is definitely on the rise.

Malott is already looking forward to a showdown against an opponent ranked above him, and Garry makes the perfect matchup considering both possess excellent striking prowess.

That said, with Ian Garry in talks of facing a former champ, it would be intriguing to see whether the fight against Amosov actually comes to fruition or falls apart before materializing.