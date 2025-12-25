UFC Reporter Megan Olivi Reveals “Christmas Present” From Dana White Before Paramount Era

People are expecting major changes to take place after the UFC begins its new Paramount era in January 2026. An area that has been under close watch is the broadcast team, with some believing that the longtime members could be replaced by newer ones. However, it seems like Dana White has decided to stick with the old regime, as we have reports that many of them have signed new deals.

The UFC broadcast team, filled with some of the most legendary fighters and iconic commentators, has always been one of the promotion’s most interesting aspects. Apart from those, there are others too, like the backstage interviewers and analysts. On that note, it appears that Megan Olivi has some news to share with the fight community concerning her future in the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

Dana White is on the verge of re-signing Megan Olivi

Megan Olivi has been at the forefront of backstage interviewing for well over a decade. Having started her journey at UFC 166, the 39-year-old has spent twelve years with Dana White and Co., becoming a popular backstage figure in the UFC. So, it’s understandable that fans are interested in knowing if she’s sticking around, and they’d be happy to know that she is indeed sticking around.

During a conversation on The Bohnfire podcast, Megan Olivi revealed that she’s at the end of her negotiation with the UFC regarding her broadcasting role. “My new deal is almost done. So [it’s] very exciting,” said the 39-year-old. Although she wasn’t specific about the details of her new contract, Olivi claimed that this new deal was nothing less than a “Christmas present” for her.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC announcer Megan Olivi during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Besides Megan Olivi, there are others who’ve reportedly re-signed with the promotion as well. According to reports, UFC veterans Paul Felder and Michael Bisping have signed new 5-year and 4-year deals, respectively. While the former fighters have their own thing going on, having built their fan bases during the active years inside the Octagon, Dana White and Co.’s decision to retain Olivi really signifies how big a personality she’s become among the fans.

However, Megan Olivi believes that she would have never gotten to the position she has right now. In fact, she claimed that it was because of Ronda Rousey that her career took off. Here’s what she had to say.

Olivi praises Ronda Rousey for helping her career

Megan Olivi is a Ronda Rousey supporter all the way. That’s not only because of her status as the biggest star in WMMA history, but also because staying in her space helped her career in a big way. Given how big a star Rousey was, there was no doubt that people sharing the screen with her would also receive attention from the viewers and the fans. And Olivi made the most of that opportunity, for which she’s grateful to Rousey.

“Ronda was my girl. We worked together so much when she was in the organization,” Megan Olivi stated in an interview with MMA Junkie. “I feel a debt of gratitude to her because if she didn’t allow me the space to have all those interviews with her, I don’t know if my career would have evolved in the same manner in which it did.”

So, the UFC broadcast team is somewhat going to be the same when the Paramount era commences, but we can expect some new faces to appear, since it’s likely that some new ancillary shows could be created. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.