UFC Reports: Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, and Others Get Next Fight Date

When the UFC returned to Seattle after twelve years last year, Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong headlined in a bantamweight matchup that aimed to define their roles in the division. The story is similar for the UFC’s return to Seattle in 2026, with Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber set to run things back in Emerald City for divisional relevance.

As the UFC’s 2026 schedule continues to take shape and dates and venues fill up, certain names start to reappear in places that suggest the promotion is quietly reshaping its contender picture rather than just pushing it forward. At women’s flyweight, a division that’s been defined by long reigns and tiny margins, Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber’s rematch will set the wheels in motion.

Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber meet again with far more at stake

Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber will face off on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Their first meeting, at UFC 258, felt like a watershed moment—Grasso was calm and poised, while ‘The Future’ lived up to her moniker; she was young and aggressive, still figuring out where the edges were.

Since then, the Mexican’s journey has been anything but linear. Alexa Grasso rose to the top of the division, dethroned Valentina Shevchenko, and then became locked in a trilogy that drained momentum while also testing skill. A second loss further reinforced the impression that she had been looking for traction since losing the belt.

Maycee Barber’s story went the opposite way. Her loss to Grasso did not derail her; rather, it forced her to recalibrate. She patiently rebuilt, collecting wins and honing her style until momentum was undeniable. After seven consecutive victories, she returned from a medical layoff and promptly declared her intentions. She wanted Alexa Grasso again, and this time, on her terms.

That’s why this rematch seems more serious than the rankings would suggest. Alexa Grasso sits near the top but requires proof that she still belongs there. ‘The Future’ is close enough to be in contention, but she wants validation against someone who previously stopped her cold. It’s not redemption for either; it’s positioning.

Seattle doesn’t just get a rematch. It receives a measuring stick that informs the division who is stabilizing, who is gaining ground, and who still has a legitimate claim to the flyweight title picture. And while fans will be all hyped up about this rematch, it is just one of the many that will keep them on the edge of their seats this year.

The UFC is speculated to churn out more bangers

The measuring stick approach that the UFC used to set up the Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber rematch does not end with Seattle. The biggest MMA promotion in the world looks to be preparing a series of fights designed to answer specific questions rather than just pad records. Each pairing has consequences, forcing movement in divisions that have been crowded with uncertainty.

At UFC 327, Tatiana Suarez is booked to face Loopy Godinez in a fight that carries a lot of weight. Suarez is no longer in a “what if” mode following her first career loss and a rebound, both coming in 2025. So, this fight is about proving she can still impose herself despite the interruption.

Godinez, on the other hand, has combined volume and durability into real momentum, and a win over a former title challenger would propel her from fringe contender to unstoppable presence.

When it comes to the other fights reportedly in the UFC’s matchmaking pipeline, the logic remains the same.

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr. is more about exposure than hype. Font’s experience and impressive consistency reflect the type of test that young prospects cannot replicate, whereas Rosas Jr. needs a win like this to prove his worth beyond development matchups.

In Houston, Carlos Leal and Chidi Njokuani face a different kind of pressure: Leal has to show that his rise is legitimate, whilst Njokuani strives to avoid becoming irrelevant. Together, these bookings make it clear that the UFC will not wait for answers in 2026. It’s demanding them early.