UFC Reveals Hall of Fame Coaches for TUF 34 as Premiere Date Announced

Over the years, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has proven to be a highly successful show. Its many intense moments have paved the way for some memorable fights in the UFC. Now, the coaches for Season 34 have been revealed ahead of its premiere—and the lineup features none other than Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, per CBS Sports.

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Cormier and Bisping will lead teams against each other this season, which was announced on Thursday. The first episode is set to premiere on June 14, on the same day as the UFC Freedom 250 card, and air new episodes every Tuesday in the United States, Latin America, and Australia. The show will feature 16 men’s bantamweights and women’s strawweights competing to secure a UFC contract. But it won’t be the first for Cormier or Bisping.

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Cormier, who is 2-2 as a coach, has previously featured on the show against rival Stipe Miocic and Chael Sonnen. Brad Katona and Luis Peña from Cormier’s team in the past have won contracts in the UFC. In the meantime, Michael Bisping, who won his UFC contract when he was competing as a light heavyweight in the third installment of the series, has coached against Dan Henderson and Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller.

This will be Cormier’s second consecutive feature on the show after he appeared in The Ultimate Fighter 33. Despite coaching against each other, it won’t culminate in a fight between them since they have retired from the sport. It’s worth noting that even though the show has produced several champions, it has fallen on tough times in recent days, made worse by the introduction of Dana White’s Contender Series.

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Yet, the great news is that all the past seasons of The Ultimate Fighter will be available on Paramount starting late May. Meanwhile, ‘DC’ appears to have found more work.

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Daniel Cormier will be part of the UFC 327 commentary team

The former two-division champion is set to serve as a color commentator for UFC 327. He will be working alongside play-by-play lead Jon Anik and veteran analyst Joe Rogan at cageside. Known for his high-level fight IQ and ability to break down complex exchanges in real time, Cormier has become a key voice in UFC broadcasts since retiring from active competition.

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In addition to his cageside duties, Cormier will also appear on the UFC 327 weigh-in show, offering analysis and insight ahead of fight night. His dual role highlights the UFC’s continued reliance on his experience as both a former champion and seasoned broadcaster.

With UFC 327 set for Miami, Cormier’s presence ensures fans will once again get sharp, informed commentary throughout the event.

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From the looks of it, Paramount is relying on Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping’s popularity to inject new life into The Ultimate Fighter. However, it remains to be seen whether the duo can live up to expectations.