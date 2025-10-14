UFC Rio Fallout: Five Fighters Handed 6-Month Suspensions as Oliveira & Gamrot Escape Lightly

UFC Fight Night 261 may be in the books, but the promotion’s 13th visit to Rio de Janeiro continues to dominate conversations. For all the right—and concerning—reasons, the event reminded fans why MMA remains one of the most unpredictable and intense sports, especially when compared with the likes of BKFC. Last week, Dana White and Co. delivered a blockbuster show at the Farmasi Arena, putting together one of the most action-packed cards in recent memory. From the prelims to the main card, fighters delivered high-stakes violence, living up to Brazil’s reputation for thrilling finishes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even before the first fight, featherweight standout Lucas Almeida captured attention. Arriving at the ceremonial weigh-ins with a visibly swollen hand, he remained determined to compete despite the injury. That determination, however, ended in disaster when Michael Aswell delivered a knockout, leaving the Brazilian fighter vulnerable and raising serious health concerns among MMA fans. In the wake of the bout, the Brazilian MMA commission issued several suspensions. Almeida now faces suspension, alongside two other fighters. Here’s a look at the full list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Medical suspensions announced for Lucas Almeida and others following UFC Rio event

The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) told MMA Fighting, “All athletes are evaluated before and after their bouts, following strict safety and health protocols established by international sports regulation standards.” At UFC Rio, Lucas Almeida entered the fight with a broken hand but still scored a knockout. The commission responded by suspending him for six months (180 days) but left a backdoor for Almeida to return earlier if a negative X-ray clears his right hand.

Officials have yet to make a final decision. However, CABMMA reaffirms “its commitment to the athletes’ physical integrity and to confidentiality of medical data, in accordance with applicable ethical and legal standards.” Alongside Almeida, UFC veteran Vicente Luque also received a 180-day suspension due to a possible orbital bone injury, despite his opponent, Joel Alvare,z going easy and hesitating to finish the Brazilian. However, “The Silent Assassin” could return sooner if cleared by an oral and maxillofacial doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The commission also issued a 180-day suspension to controversial bantamweight star Saimon Oliveira following the UFC Rio event. After missing weight by eight pounds, the UFC shifted his bout to a 144-pound catchweight against Luan Lacerda. Despite holding a size advantage, Oliveira was unable to defend against Lacerda’s armbar, resulting in a proximal rupture of the anterior band of his MCL complex. He could, however, return sooner if cleared by an orthopedic specialist.

AD

The commission didn’t stop there. Two more fighters — flyweight American star Clayton Carpenter and heavyweight Jhonata Diniz — also received 180-day suspensions. Both, however, could return earlier if their MRI and X-ray scans clear them of broken bones, though all other medical protocols remain mandatory. With the list of athletes serving 180-day suspensions now finalized, let’s take a look at the other fighters affected.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Complete suspension details of the other fighters

Saimon Oliveira’s opponent, also a Brazilian, received a 14-day suspension; however, the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission ensured that the 32-year-old fighter had no contact for seven days. Meanwhile, women’s strawweight star Karolina Kowalkiewicz was handed a 145-day suspension with no contact for seven days, after taking head kicks and punches from Julia Polastri. At the same time, Charles Oliveira, the UFC Rio headliner, received a minimum 14-day suspension and was told to have no contact for seven days.

Here’s the full list of fellow fighters’ suspensions:

Julia Polastri 14 days 7 days Stewart Nicoll 30 days 21 days Lucas Rocha 14 days 7 days Irina Alekseeva 60 days 45 days Bia Mesquita 14 days 7 days Thomas Petersen 60 days 45 days Vitor Petrino 14 days 7 days Jafel Filho 14 days 7 days Mike Aswell 14 days 7 days Kaan Ofli 14 days 7 days Ricardo Ramos 14 days 7 days Mario Pinto 14 days 7 days Joel Alvarez 14 days 7 days Montel Jackson 14 days 7 days Deiveson Figueiredo 14 days 7 days Mateusz Gamrot 14 days 7 days

With the suspension list now public, many fighters have received standard penalties. However, for Saimon Oliveira, Lucas Almeida, and four other athletes serving six-month suspensions, final clearance remains pending, awaiting the results of upcoming MRIs and X-rays. Stay tuned for further updates.