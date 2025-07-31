UFC Rio Strengthens With Brazilian Fighter’s Callout After Face-Crushing Win at Abu Dhabi

Tabatha Ricci, at UFC Abu Dhabi, showed why she needs to be feared in the UFC strawweight category. She didn’t just win her fight against Amanda Ribas via a nasty knockout, but she did so by significantly damaging her opponent. The way Ricci bashed a downed Ribas with a barrage of heavy left punches was enough to strike fear in the strawweight division. And now, the 30-year-old Brazilian star has put her eyes on her next target.

During her recent conversation with Mike Owens on Inside Fighting, Ricci reflected back on her performance against Amanda Ribas. According to her, she won the first round. She said, “Amanda got a very nice takedown on me, that I was already expecting. But she didn’t do any progressing, or any damage on that. So, I don’t think that counts anymore with the new rules. So, I think I was pushing her forward. I had her trapped in the cage, and doing my thing most of the time.”

She didn’t forget the nasty left elbow that struck Ribas’ eye during the second round. Ricci claimed that her head was under her opponent’s chin, which made it difficult for her to aim her shots. But with the lucky shot on Ribas’ eye, ‘Baby Shark’ found a way to soften her fellow Brazilian’s stance. She continued, “And I think I landed in a perfect place in the eyes, and then just got very, like, soft as she was falling on the ground. And actually trying to run for the leg to try to take her down. But she was already knocked down. And she was just protecting her face, and I was just trying to punch to finish the fight.” But what about her next battle?

During their conversation, Owens hinted that a fight between Tabatha Ricci and Mackenzie Dern sounded pretty fun. And the cherry on top would be if the battle happened in Brazil. Needless to say, ‘Baby Shark’ was excited about the matchup and the venue. She replied, “That would be awesome, yeah. I would love that, too.” The UFC is currently set to return to Rio de Janeiro for an event at the Farmasi Arena on 11 October 2025. Who knows… We might get to see Dern vs. Ricci at UFC Rio. But Dana White has yet to announce the fights.

via Imago May 20, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Mackenzie Dern prepares to fight Angela Hill in their Women s Strawweight bout during the UFC Vegas 73 event at UFC Apex on May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_357 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Now that we know what Ricci felt about her fight against Ribas, let’s direct our attention toward the 31-year-old. Does she have an update on her eye injury? Did Ribas really undergo surgery following UFC Abu Dhabi?

Amanda Ribas provides an update following her battle with Tabatha Ricci at UFC Abu Dhabi

At UFC on ABC 5, Maycee Barber struck Ribas just above the eye and won the bout via ground and pound in the second round. But Ribas had to undergo surgery wherein a titanium plate was implanted to stabilize her broken orbital bone. However, Ricci’s elbow landed right on the plate and dislodged it. Hence, Ribas had to go through another surgery just to fix the implant.

Taking to Instagram after UFC Abu Dhabi, Ribas revealed, “I’ll have to have surgery over the other surgery I had before. I think the plate was a bit loose. Those who were with me know I was constantly training with headaches, and I thought it was nothing. It appears that with the impact of the strike, the plate moved and got the muscle out of position, and it’s pressing I don’t know what.” She continued, “That scared me because each doctor would come and say something different in a language I don’t know, and I was in so much pain I couldn’t even speak Portuguese properly. But the hospital is very fancy, everything is perfect, and I have no pain now. I’ll have surgery soon.”

Nevertheless, following UFC Abu Dhabi, Tabatha Ricci overturned her losing streak and got on a one-fight win streak. But will she get a fight against MacKenzie Dern at UFC Rio in October? Let’s wait and watch the story unfold.