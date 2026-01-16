UFC Rival Signs Legendary Olympian Khabib Once Wanted to See Fight Jon Jones

Fresh off the success of RAF 05 last weekend, Real American Freestyle is accelerating its momentum and actively bringing new talent into the fold. The promotion’s roster already boasts Olympic wrestlers, top NCAA standouts, and MMA-linked names such as Wyatt Hendrickson, Bo Nickal, and Kyle Dake. Moreover, the RAF has signed another legendary athlete, with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov once backing him as a fighter capable of beating Jon Jones.

At the time, Dana White and ‘The Eagle’ had approved a matchup with a $500,000 purse, but Jon Jones’ retirement canceled the fight. Now, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is set to make waves with Real American Freestyle after signing an exclusive contract that solidifies RAF’s position as a destination for the world’s elite wrestling talent.

RAF adds Khabib Nurmagomedov-backed wrestler to its roster

“Abdulrashid Sadulaev is one of the most dominant athletes the sport of wrestling has ever produced. His decision to sign exclusively with RAF is a clear signal that the top tier of the sport now sees RAF as the professional destination. This strengthens our position with broadcasters, partners, and fans as we continue to scale the platform globally,” said RAF CEO Chad Bronstein.

Abdulrashid Sadulaev’s move to the RAF marks a major milestone in freestyle wrestling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, widely recognized as one of the sport’s most dominant athletes, immediately boosts RAF’s credibility. On top of that, ‘Russian Tank’ shares a close bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov, as both hail from Russia’s Dagestan region.

Their connection runs deeper than regional ties. They started training together during the 2024 Olympics, when Russian officials banned their athletes because of the conflict with Ukraine. During that period, Khabib Nurmagomedov trained directly with the six-time world champion. Abdulrashid Sadulaev claimed Olympic gold in 2016 and 2020, defeating elite competitors like Kyle Snyder three times and champions such as David Taylor.

Throughout his career, he has remained nearly unstoppable with a 160-6 record, shaping the global wrestling stage with his dominance. Although he has never ventured into MMA, his Olympic victories and championship record continue to keep him in the spotlight. Now, with his entry into the RAF, a potential fight against Jon Jones could finally come to fruition.

Abdulrashid Sadulaev Breaks Silence on His MMA Debut

Abdulrashid Sadulaev has often faced encouragement to move to MMA, joining fighters like Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. At one point, Makhachev even called him the “Russian Tank.” Despite this, ‘Russian Tank’ stays fully focused on his wrestling career. Still, just as UFC CEO Dana White and his team monitor Gable Steveson closely, they have also kept an eye on Sadulaev.

“Khabib and I spoke with this guy yesterday via video call. I don’t know… Khabib thinks very highly of him, I know that,” White said at a press conference.

When Abdulrashid Sadulaev trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2024, it sparked speculation that the 29-year-old wrestling star might transition to MMA. However, he continues to prioritize wrestling.

“I will never join the MMA. I do have many friends fighting in the MMA tournaments, [and] I am watching their fights, and I get emotional. However, I am enjoying my sport, which is spectacular, courageous, and without insults,” said Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

What are your thoughts on Abdulrashid Sadulaev potentially moving to MMA? If he ever made the transition, could he take on Jon Jones? How do you imagine that matchup playing out? After all, it’s rare to see a wrestler like Sadulaev, one of only two in history to win world titles across three weight classes, even considering facing an MMA legend. Drop your opinion below.