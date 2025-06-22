UFC Rival With 17 Finishes Sends Prayers After Ben Askren’s Wife Seeks Financial Aid From Wrestling Community

Ben Askren is in the toughest fight of his life, and it’s not in the Octagon. The former UFC and Olympic wrestler is hospitalized and sedated after contracting a life-threatening staph infection and severe pneumonia. He is still on a ventilator, and a lung transplant is being considered. Amidst the growing concern, one message of support has stood out—not from a teammate nor a student, but from a man who once choked Askren unconscious.

Amy, Askren’s wife, has taken on the role of his public voice and guardian, keeping fans updated on his condition in the intensive care unit via social media. She launched a fundraising drive in cooperation with wrestling apparel manufacturer Rudis to help cover her increasing medical bills.

The campaign, “Funky Tough,” sells t-shirts with all earnings going straight to the Askren family. “Wrestling is more than a sport; it’s a community,” the campaign stated, asking fans to support one of their own. Every dollar donated and every shirt sold is a lifeline for Askren, as well as his wife and children, who are waiting at home.

And, while the campaign received enormous support, one message stuck out. Demian Maia, Askren’s former UFC opponent and the guy who delivered him a submission loss in 2019, broke his silence with a short but strong post on X. “Sending you strength and hope, @Benaskren 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

For some who recall their grappling match in Singapore, the moment hit deeper than just another post. Maia, the legendary fight with 17 finishes, is now retired and focusing on coaching the next generation of fighters. He may have once been a hurdle for Askren. But today, he’s a member of the support system, proving that respect in this sport extends far beyond win-loss records.

Amy’s most recent update indicated the severity of the situation. “Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals,” she wrote. “There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands.”

The procedure of getting on the transplant list has already begun, and time is now a critical factor. Despite the scary reality, Amy’s voice has remained strong, and fighters, fans, and even old rivals are paying attention. In fact, even Dana White has offered support to the man who once ruled his promotion.

Dana White offers major support to Ben Askren

Amy Askren’s heartfelt update went viral on social media, and the MMA community rallied around her. What caught many people off guard was a gesture from the top. UFC CEO Dana White, who rarely speaks out on fighter health issues unless directly involved, took the time to put up a donation link on his Instagram story, encouraging his 10.5 million followers to chip in and help.

This was a surprise gesture of solidarity for a man who was once known for butting heads with his promotion. White didn’t just offer a few kind words; he pointed them to the specific link where they could donate, leveraging his influence to boost the fundraising campaign.

“Click the link to help Ben Askren,” he wrote—simple, direct, and undeniably encouraging. The page conveyed a strong message: “Today, he’s facing the toughest fight of his life… and now, it’s time for the wrestling community to rally behind one of its own.”

Dana White is not typically associated with sentiment, but in this case, he joined the chorus of voices urging action. Whether it’s appreciation for Askren’s contributions to the sport or simply the human reality of a guy fighting for his life, the UFC CEO’s decision shows how, even in a combat-driven industry, compassion can sometimes land the hardest punch.