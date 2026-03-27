UFC Rivals Put Together Champ vs. Champ Matchup in “Fun” Co-Promotion Event

The UFC still dominates the biggest stage in mixed martial arts, but rival organizations aren’t far behind. In a recent development, the PFL Europe X account announced that PFL world champion Marcirley Alves will face former RIZIN champion Naoki Inoue in a crossover bout at an upcoming event in Brussels.

” 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: 2025 PFL World Tournament Bantamweight Champion Marcirley Alves⁵ meets three-time @rizin_PR Bantamweight Champion @NaokiInoueMMA.” wrote PFL Brussels on X.

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The PFL-RIZIN event will take place on May 23 at the ING Arena, where both fighters will look to make history. Both athletes have already built strong reputations on the regional circuit. The 26-year-old Marcirley Alves enters as the PFL bantamweight tournament champion and carries a reputation for knockout power and finishing ability. Moreover, he rides a three-fight winning streak and most recently defeated Justin Wetzell in August to win the tournament title.

At the same time, the 28-year-old ‘Monster’ stands as a major name in the Japanese MMA scene. He is a former RIZIN champion who defended his belt twice before losing it last year to Danny Sabatello via split decision.

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Notably, many fans may not remember that Naoki Inoue also competed in the UFC’s flyweight division between 2017 and 2018. He went 1-1 in two appearances before the promotion released him. At that time, the UFC considered shutting down the flyweight division, but ultimately decided to keep it active.

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As a result, this latest collaboration between two rival promotions could put the UFC on alert, especially as the promotion continues to struggle to deliver the kind of fight cards and matchups fans expect. Recently, fans have demanded blockbuster fights like Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones at heavyweight, and Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria in a “champ vs. champ” showdown. However, the UFC has yet to make those fights happen.

Now, PFL and RIZIN are moving forward with a crossover clash, and as a result, fans are openly showing their excitement. Even MMA analyst and senior journalist Ariel Helwani has reacted to the development.

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UFC rivals PFL x RIZIN have caught the MMA fans’ attention

One fan commented, “This is a dope fight, Alves is a legit fighter… Excited to tune in for this one. PFL doing good work.”

However, the PFL-RIZIN collaboration did not come together overnight. The two promotions began planning it back in 2023, although delays pushed it to this year. Earlier this year, in February, RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara attended a PFL event in Dubai and spoke directly about “exchange” opportunities between the promotions.

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That planning has now culminated in the crossover bout between Marcirley Alves and Naoki Inoue. The matchup has already drawn attention, including from Ariel Helwani, who reposted it with the caption “Fun PFL x RIZIN co-pro. Fans have echoed that excitement. One wrote, “Let’s goooo @NaokiInoueMΜΑ.”

Right now, the UFC continues to face criticism for its matchmaking, which has fueled growing frustration among fans. For instance, events like UFC London and UFC 325 drew backlash for underwhelming cards, with fans and an insider voicing their disappointment across platforms from Twitter to Reddit.

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At the same time, the broader MMA landscape is evolving. For example, Jake Paul’s MVP promotion is gaining traction, especially with its upcoming May 16 MMA card headlined by Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey, along with several other high-profile matchups. The latest PFL-RIZIN collaboration has only added to that momentum. One fan commented, “Naoki can go stay in pfl if he loses,” while another added, “That’s a really good fight.”

With MVP gaining attention and PFL and RIZIN pushing cross-promotional fights, the competition is heating up. As a result, this shift raises a key question: can these moves truly challenge the UFC’s position at the top? Share your thoughts below.