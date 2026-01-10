UFC’s Arman Tsarukyan Embarrasses 200+ Lbs Social Media Star in $20K Challenge

How wise is it to challenge a professionally trained fighter? For most people, the very thought would be enough to send shivers down their spine. But this 6-foot-3, 200-plus-pound social media star is no ordinary man. Instead, he appeared more than willing to entertain the idea of facing UFC No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. So who is bold enough to do that?

It was none other than the MMA community’s own ‘The MMA Guru,’ real name Kyle Antony Mee. The 26-year-old recently appeared on Adin Ross’ Kick stream, where Tsarukyan was also present. What began as casual banter quickly escalated, with the trio soon finding themselves inside a boxing ring. Before long, the stakes were raised, and $20,000 was on the line.

Arman Tsarukyan takes down The MMA Guru effortlessly

Initially, it was one of Adin Ross’ friends who accepted the challenge of trying to take down Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian contender barely broke a sweat, effortlessly dumping Ross’ friend onto the canvas. That’s when The MMA Guru stepped in. After some back-and-forth between Tsarukyan and Ross, the stakes were set at $20,000.

Guru gave it his all, managing to hang in there for 39 seconds. But on the 40th second, Tsarukyan made it look easy, putting the YouTuber on the canvas. Refusing to quit, Guru popped back up, gathered himself, and charged in again. The result, however, was the same. Tsarukyan took him down once more, and moments later, Guru hit the mat yet again.

That was the end of the road for Guru, who accepted defeat—though not without finding a small moral victory. “I got a single leg. That’s what I wanted,” he said afterward during the live stream. Ross, meanwhile, looked deflated after losing a hefty chunk of money.

The incident came as Tsarukyan was in Florida ahead of his debut with Real American Freestyle, where he is set to face former PFL champion Lance Palmer. The UFC lightweight contender has already notched five grappling victories in 2025, and following the Palmer bout, he is reportedly in talks to face Dustin Poirier in February.

Regardless, Tsarukyan may have had the upper hand against Guru in wrestling, but his upcoming opponent has a message for him.

Tsarukyan, be warned—MMA isn’t wrestling

The Armenian is known for his grappling skills inside the Octagon, but Palmer has a clear message for him. As the duo get ready to fight, Palmer says MMA success won’t follow Tsarukyan on the mat. While Palmer respects Tsarukyan’s cage grappling, he stresses that freestyle wrestling is a different world altogether.

“To be able to get this as a wrestling match because wrestling is definitely different and you don’t have the cage, everything is different,” Palmer said. Having spent 15 years in MMA, Palmer admits his own transition back wasn’t easy. He felt “like a fish out of water.” Still, months of returning to his wrestling roots have sharpened his edge.

“He has the size advantage on me, but I feel I have the technical advantage,” Palmer said.

Arman Tsarukyan might not have been able to secure the lightweight title fight, but it appears he is making money outside the Octagon. Do you think The MMA Guru ever stood a chance?