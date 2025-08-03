UFC’s First HW Champ Reflects on Beating Death to See ‘The Rock’ Play His “Sober Brother” in $40M Project

With just two months remaining until The Smashing Machine hits theaters, Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited passion project is nearly here. The film will dive into the chaotic lives of Mark Kerr and Mark Coleman, capturing the highs and lows both men endured in and out of the cage. For those unfamiliar, the story was first explored in the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, directed by John Hyams. The film offered a raw, sobering look at Kerr’s rise in the UFC and PRIDE, while also highlighting his close friendship with fellow fighter Mark Coleman.

Ryan Bader, who plays Mark Coleman in the film has shared that he was unexpectedly cast via a FaceTime Zoom audition from producer Benny Safdie. Bader praised Johnson’s transformation, noting that The Rock trained with actual MMA pros to bring authenticity to fight sequences.

Now, over two decades later, that acclaimed documentary has inspired a $40 million feature film adaptation from A24, set for release in 2025. And ahead of the movie’s debut, UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman joined MMA Fighting’s José Youngs yesterday during UFC X’s radio row to reflect on his journey. In their exclusive interview, Coleman opened up about his battle with addiction, life in recovery, and what it means to see his story, and Kerr’s, brought to life on the big screen.

Reflecting on Mark Kerr’s recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Mark Coleman was asked by reporter José Youngs, “What’s it like seeing your friend Mark get this massive honor that a lot of us thought he might not even make it to for a while?” Coleman’s response was filled with genuine emotion: “Oh, Mark Kerr in the Hall of Fame, I love it. I love this guy.” He shared how proud he is of Kerr’s journey, adding, “We’re Sober Brothers. He’s got like eight years now, and he inspired me to get sober too. We fed off each other a little bit, and he deserves it. I couldn’t be happier for him. Good friend of mine.”

Despite having mixed feelings about how younger generations may come to know him through the upcoming film, Coleman acknowledged his complicated relationship with fame. “Hey man, I always wanted to be famous, not going to lie, but for all the wrong reasons,” he admitted. “But now I appreciate the fame because it gives me a platform to help people get sober. That’s what I’m here for. God took away my obsession to drink. He guides me now, and I’m here to help others. Trust me, it’s the toughest fight of my life.”

When asked if other former fighters have reached out to him since retirement, Mark Coleman shared that he’s already had an impact. “A few, yes. I’ve helped a few, and I’ve got a lot of sober brothers out there fighting just like me,” he said. It’s a quiet but powerful legacy, one rooted in redemption, vulnerability, and support for others in recovery.

To those currently struggling with sobriety, José Youngs asked what message the 60-year-old would like to offer. “Well, I don’t know if they’re afraid, they just ain’t ready, and they don’t want to,” Coleman said. “Your rock bottom could be anywhere, but it can always go lower. You’ve got to make where you’re at your rock bottom… Ask God to take away the obsession to drink.” He shared that rehab and Christian rock helped return him to peace and happiness. His final message was clear and urgent: “You’ve got to get in there, you’ve got to get help, and you’ve got to do it now, because tomorrow might not come.” So, how is the UFC’s first-ever heavyweight champion doing now?

Mark Coleman opens up on sobriety and survival

Nearly three months ago, Mark Coleman shared more than just a social media post, he offered a piece of his soul. With sweat glistening and eyes focused, his message wasn’t dressed up with grand speeches but carried the weight of raw honesty.

He opened with an uplifting reminder on Instagram: “Happy Friday, everyone! I’m spending my Friday my favorite way. Taking care of my body. Healthy body = healthy mind for me.” Yet beneath that positive tone was a deeper, emotional truth: “2 years ago I could’ve never imagined moving my body like this.” After enduring decades of physical punishment, multiple surgeries, and a near-death experience, simply lifting weights and flowing through yoga wasn’t just a routine, it was a hard-earned victory.

That single line landed with the force of a knockout punch. But Mark Coleman didn’t stop there. Sounding like a man truly reborn, he urged others to take that first step: “Wow, it feels good. I got a nice heavy lift in then did some hot yoga. I feel amazing. Move your body today if you haven’t. We all start somewhere, so get going!” And coming from a former heavyweight champion who’s clawed his way back from the edge, those words resonate louder than any scripted motivational speech. So, what do you think of Coleman’s new way of life now?