UFC Schedule Takes a Hit as Dana White Shifts Focus to White House

On January 24, the promotion returned with UFC 324 after taking nearly a seven-week break to plan the year. The event followed three successful shows, including an overseas event in Australia, UFC 325. The UFC has already packed its schedule for the coming months with back-to-back events. Still, the promotion has a few card slots to fill as it assembles what it hopes will be its greatest fight card ever.

UFC White House, which will coincide with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, will reportedly feature six to seven fights. Right now, everyone from UFC owner Ari Emanuel to CEO Dana White and Hunter Campbell is directing their attention to this event. Just how much focus are they giving it?

UFC has yet to reveal headliners for its upcoming fight cards

“April is less than seven weeks away. The UFC is yet to announce a single main event for a fight card in April,” wrote MMA Orbit on X.

According to ESPN, the UFC has revealed its schedule only through March 29 so far. The promotion will hold UFC Fight Night 267, Strickland vs. Hernandez, on February 21. Then, on February 28, UFC will host another Fight Night headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh, marking the promotion’s first event of the year on Mexican soil.

Next, UFC will stage the numbered major event UFC 326, where BMF champion Max Holloway will defend his symbolic title against Charles Oliveira in a rematch. The promotion has also scheduled three additional Fight Night events in March. However, Dana White & Co. have not released any official updates for April.

At the same time, some websites suggest that UFC will host three events in April, including the numbered UFC 327, with the last event reportedly taking place in Ontario, though the card remains unannounced. But today, UFC CEO Dana White dropped a bombshell regarding the White House event.

“I didn’t say it was done… I’m not talking about the White House card. We’ve been kicking around a lot of ideas and me and (Craig) Borsari actually fly to D.C. this week and sit down with the President and his team and start walking them through not just the production, but the fight card… we will see what he likes and what he doesn’t like,” Dana White told Zuffa Boxing 3.

White’s comments show that the UFC has shifted its schedule to focus almost entirely on a single fight card. Even so, the White House event is shaping up to be the biggest of the year, especially as leaked fight cards reveal what fans can expect.

Leaked fight card shows White House main event

Although President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on Dana White & Co.’s card choices, fans initially expected the Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira ‘champ vs. champ’ fight to headline the White House event. However, White rejected the super fight on multiple occasions as he was unable to trust Jones for an event at the White House. With that said, as per MMA insider Alvaro Colmenar, the UFC White House event will feature Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the undisputed lightweight title.

Colmenar has proven to be a reliable source in the MMA world, having first broken the news of Ilia Topuria’s UFC 317 fight last year. Meanwhile, the promotion keeps other matchups for the White House event under wraps, though big names like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have already expressed their interest.

With that said, only time will tell which fighters will stay on the card, so stay tuned for further updates.