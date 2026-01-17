UFC Seattle: Alex Pereira’s Kickboxing Rival & Veteran Desk Analyst Join Israel Adesanya’s Card

This week, the UFC surprised fans by announcing that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his comeback against Joe Pyfer during the promotion’s fifth trip to Seattle. The card also features a women’s flyweight showdown between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber. As the UFC continues to stack the card, they have now added more fights, including a middleweight bout with Alex Pereira’s rival-turned-teammate.

Over his decade-long kickboxing career, the Brazilian star has gone up against elite fighters like Israel Adesanya and Artem Vakhitov, while also taking on rising talent Yousri Belgaroui, who is now in the UFC. Belgaroui also ranks as one of Izzy’s toughest rivals. To add even more excitement, the UFC desk analyst is making his return and stepping back into the octagon.

Israel Adesanya’s comeback fight sets the stage for Alex Pereira’s teammate

“Its the fight day to get loud about,” wrote the UFC official handle on X, announcing the UFC Seattle fight card. It features another middleweight fight as Mansur Abdul-Malik clashes with Alex Pereira’s former kickboxing rival, Yousri Belgaroui. Abdul-Malik has an undefeated record of 9-0-1 in MMA, while Belgaroui has a record of 9-3-0.

The matchcard will now have a heavyweight blockbuster with Marcin Tybura taking on Valter Walker. Tybura comes off a loss to Tom Aspinall’s teammate Ante Delija, while at the same time, light heavyweight star Johnny Walker’s half-brother Valter Walker rides a four-fight win streak, making him the favorite for the oddsmakers. Meanwhile, in the welterweight division, Michael Chiesa returns to the octagon against Carlston Harris.

Chiesa, 38, carries a three-fight win streak, while Harris, the same age, struggles to find momentum after recent losses. Chiesa previously worked as a desk analyst with ESPN, but now, after parting ways with the promotion, he steps back into the octagon under the Paramount deal. In addition to the Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber showdown, the UFC adds another women’s flyweight bout with Casey O’Neill facing Gabriella Fernandes.

Standing 6’6, Belgaroui and ‘Poatan’ faced each other three times in kickboxing, with Pereira holding a 2-1 record. Notably, last year at UFC Vancouver, ‘Baby Face Assassin’ made his UFC debut with a third-round knockout over Azamat Bekaev. Alex Pereira and Belgaroui have buried their past rivalry and now train alongside the Brazilian and Glover Teixeira, as seen on social media. But that doesn’t mean he’s cutting Pereira any slack.

Yousri Belgaroui reignites rivalry with Pereira while eyeing Adesanya trilogy clash

The rivalry between Alex Pereira and Yousri Belgaroui has been going strong since 2017, when they first clashed. In that opening bout, ‘Baby Face Assassin’ controlled the fight and walked away with the win. However, in the rematch, ‘Poatan’ came fully prepared, leaving the Dutch native bloodied by the end, with the doctor stopping the fight and Pereira taking the victory.

Later that year, the Brazilian completed the trilogy with another win. When Pereira transitioned to the UFC, Belgaroui switched to MMA, aligning with Pereira and following his path toward greatness.

After claiming his first UFC win, Belgaroui addressed the rivalry, though in a playful tone with Pereira. “Oh, Mr. Maynard… where’s my belt?…no? Why Alex (Pereira) gets it every time he fights?” remarked Yousri Belgaroui.

However, that was just the opening line, as he added, “I guess I got to do a lot more, that’s why I started climbing the ladder here. And I am happy with the start.” ‘Baby Face Assassin’ spoke straight from the octagon. Belgaroui also called the idea of a trilogy against Israel Adesanya “beautiful,” noting that Izzy holds a 2-0 record over the Dutch kickboxing star, while making it clear he bears no ill will toward him.

What’s your take on 33-year-old middleweight Yousri Belgaroui? Do you think he could be the next champ or a contender to challenge Khamzat Chimaev? Drop your thoughts below.